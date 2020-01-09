Gavin Wright joins Galaxy Gaming as Sales Consultant for Europe

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer, manufacturer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced casino systems, announced today that Gavin Wright has joined the Company in the position of Sales Consultant responsible for growing the company’s business in the greater European markets.



With over twelve years of experience within the UK casino sector, Gavin brings a proven record of building client relationships. Wright’s business development skills and extensive achievements across online and land-based gaming demonstrate his ability to introduce new products into regulated gaming markets. “We are delighted to have Gavin join the Galaxy team”, stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming President and CEO. “We are fortunate to have recruited Gavin to enhance our footprint in Europe. We are entering new markets and developing new products. We needed someone that can build a great customer experience internationally. I am really proud of the team that we continue to assemble here at Galaxy Gaming.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming ( galaxygaming.com ) develops and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Through its iGaming partner Games Marketing Ltd., Galaxy Gaming licenses its proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com . Connect with Galaxy on Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

Contact:

Media: John Strickland (702) 938-1753

Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.