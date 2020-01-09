Glenroy Inc. Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition and How2Recycle Label Program to Offer Store Drop-off Recyclable Flexible Packaging Options

/EIN News/ -- MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, has announced they have joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC) and How2Recycle® label program effective January 1, 2020. The membership allows Glenroy to expand their sustainable packaging portfolio with How2Recycle labeled store drop-off recyclable flexible packaging options.



“As a company solely focused on flexible packaging, we are excited to collaborate with the SPC’s How2Recycle program to clearly educate consumers on how to recycle our sustainable packaging,” says Steve Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing for Glenroy. “Our culture is rooted in environmental responsibility, and we strive to become more sustainable every day. Joining the How2Recycle program is another step we are taking to make a positive impact on our global environment.”

Glenroy considers environmental awareness and conservation a priority. The organization has a dedicated team of professionals researching and developing new ways to reduce the environmental impact of its already sustainable packaging portfolio. Adding store drop-off recyclable packaging products to their portfolio further expands the company’s sustainability initiative. Glenroy plans to utilize SPC’s How2Recycle label program on their new store drop-off recyclable products to highlight the sustainable benefits of the packaging and communicate step-by-step instructions to the consumer.

According to Evan Arnold, Glenroy’s director of product development and engineering, “With multiple layers, and components made from many different materials, flexible packaging can be complex. Helping consumers understand how to properly recycle our sustainable packaging reduces confusion and frustration, which can lead to less waste in our environment.”

About the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and How2Recycle Label Program

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) is a membership-based collaborative that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. The SPC is the leading voice on sustainable packaging and is passionate about creating packaging that is good for people and the environment.

How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. It involves a coalition of forward-thinking brands who want their packaging to be recycled and are empowering consumers through smart packaging labels. Learn more at how2recycle.info .

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

