FoodLogiQ Successfully Completes AICPA Type 2 SOC 2 Examination of Security Control and Compliance Requirements

FoodLogiQ Connect meets security and availability standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) with zero exceptions listed

/EIN News/ -- Durham, N.C., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 2 SOC 2 Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination of its FoodLogiQ Connect platform. The audit was conducted by Hughes, Pittman and Gupton, LLP, an independently owned and operated member firm of CPAmerica, Inc., one of the largest associations of CPA firms in the United States. After a rigorous examination, our auditors issued an unqualified opinion, confirming that FoodLogiQ meets the SOC 2 standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles with zero exceptions listed.

SOC 2 compliance is a component of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)’s Service Organization Control reporting platform. Its goal is to make sure that systems are in place to assure the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. SOC 2 is both a technical audit and a requirement that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are written and followed. The SOC 2 reports are designed to examine and authenticate controls at a service organization, demonstrating a company’s ability to not only implement critical security policies, but also, to prove compliance over a period of time.

“This is FoodLogiQ’s second annual comprehensive independent audit report attesting to our alignment with globally-accepted security best practices,” says Faith Kosobucki, FoodLogiQ’s Chief Financial Officer. “AICPA’s SOC 2 examination process is the industry standard-bearer for measuring the compliance of technology-based service organizations that store customer data in the cloud. This completion of the examination is affirmation to our customers and their stakeholders that we are compliant and have effective controls in place to protect and secure their data.”

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide. It represents 667,000 members and students in public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor and resources, the Association advances the reputation, employability and quality of CPAs, CGMA designation holders and accounting and finance professionals globally.

