Yamaha Bicycles Releases New CrossConnect and CrossCore Colors

New Commuter and Fitness e-Bikes Roll into Bike Shops in Time for New Year’s Resolutions

/EIN News/ -- CYPRESS, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , is delivering new color options for its lineup of class one commuter- and fitness-focused e-Bikes, the CrossConnect and CrossCore. The new color schemes are available from select e-Bike retail stores now, just in time for New Year’s resolutions shoppers.



Designed for all-day comfort with power, durability and performance, the Yamaha CrossConnect is an exciting and fully accessorized urban commuter with integrated components like front and rear fenders, rear rack, and headlight that maximize versatility and functional reliability. An air sleeve suspension fork with adjustable compression is unique to Yamaha’s e-commuter, with a through-axle that increases the overall stiffness and strength of the front hub, and it can be fully locked out for even greater efficiency on pavement. The Yamaha CrossConnect’s new colors include Crimson/Sand and Indigo/Sunset starting at $2,999 MSRP.

With a comfortable and ergonomic design, Yamaha’s CrossCore delivers a hybrid bike for the fitness-focused rider. The CrossCore features optimized geometry, class-leading power and performance features and classic Yamaha durability and reliability. The CrossCore is also equipped with mounts for a water bottle cage, fenders, and rear rack, while also pre-wired for a rear rack light as standard essentials to keep the rider’s focus on the workout. The Yamaha CrossCore’s new colors include Ocean Blue/Bright White and Dark Olive/Black starting at $2,399 MSRP.

Both the CrossConnect and CrossCore are powered by Yamaha’s PW Series SE drive unit, a class one motor with four power levels providing speed support up to 20 mph, cadence support up to 110 RPMs, and max power of 500 watts. As part of the most natural and smoothest power assist system on the market, Yamaha’s drive unit adapts immediately and with great efficiency to what is going on during the ride, maintaining seamless transitions through the power assist levels. Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles feature a triple sensor system with the speed sensor designed into the rear hub and a “zero cadence” assist function that immediately detects any forward pedaling movement and activates the power assist system.

Yamaha is the only manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience designing complete power assist e-Bikes from frame to motor. Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC) launched the world’s first electrically power-assisted bicycle in 1993 and has since produced more than 4 million drive units and sold more than 2 million Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. YMC supplies class-leading e-Bike Systems to select OEM partners worldwide.

Follow Yamaha Bicycles for more information, photos and videos at Facebook.com/YamahaBicycles, Twitter.com/YamahaBicycles, and Instagram.com/YamahaBicycles. #YamahaBicycles

View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in outdoor recreation. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Van Holmes

For Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

van.holmes@specpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eb10498-6323-4bad-83b9-e604aca130ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04c0e6d2-5aab-4ce5-b34c-542d48d1f9b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a737de07-889c-4548-9b24-2ed42bd1f872

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c5d6fc1-c2bc-41e4-83f7-4027a62cfcc9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26975a55-4a8d-4382-8b62-6b448d740229

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3421c8e0-564b-4e85-8507-7857c2152382

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e7df5d-4545-43ad-9028-1dd77ca413f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59d824c4-2a61-44c8-91f5-8902a8bf404d

CrossConnect in Crimson/Sand Starting at $2,999 Designed for all-day comfort with power, durability and performance, the Yamaha CrossConnect is an exciting and fully accessorized urban commuter with integrated components like front and rear fenders, rear rack, and headlight that maximize versatility and functional reliability. Crimson/Sand CrossConnect An air sleeve suspension fork with adjustable compression is unique to Yamaha’s CrossConnect, with a through-axle that increases the overall stiffness and strength of the front hub, and it can be fully locked out for even greater efficiency on pavement. The Yamaha CrossConnect’s new colors include Crimson/Sand and Indigo/Sunset starting at $2,999 MSRP. CrossConnect in Indigo/Sunset Starting at $2,999 Designed for all-day comfort with power, durability and performance, the Yamaha CrossConnect is an exciting and fully accessorized urban commuter with integrated components like front and rear fenders, rear rack, and headlight that maximize versatility and functional reliability. Indigo/Sunset CrossConnect An air sleeve suspension fork with adjustable compression is unique to Yamaha’s CrossConnect, with a through-axle that increases the overall stiffness and strength of the front hub, and it can be fully locked out for even greater efficiency on pavement. The Yamaha CrossConnect’s new colors include Crimson/Sand and Indigo/Sunset starting at $2,999 MSRP. CrossCore in Dark Olive/Black Starting at $2,399 With a comfortable and ergonomic design, Yamaha’s CrossCore delivers a hybrid bike for the fitness-focused rider. The CrossCore features optimized geometry, class-leading power and performance features and classic Yamaha durability and reliability. Dark Olive/Black CrossCore The CrossCore is equipped with mounts for a water bottle cage, fenders, and rear rack, while also pre-wired for a rear rack light as standard essentials to keep the rider’s focus on the workout. The Yamaha CrossCore’s new colors include Ocean Blue/Bright White and Dark Olive/Black starting at $2,399 MSRP. CrossCore in Ocean Blue/Bright White Starting at $2,399 With a comfortable and ergonomic design, Yamaha’s CrossCore delivers a hybrid bike for the fitness-focused rider. The CrossCore features optimized geometry, class-leading power and performance features and classic Yamaha durability and reliability. Ocean Blue/Bright White CrossCore The CrossCore is equipped with mounts for a water bottle cage, fenders, and rear rack, while also pre-wired for a rear rack light as standard essentials to keep the rider’s focus on the workout. The Yamaha CrossCore’s new colors include Ocean Blue/Bright White and Dark Olive/Black starting at $2,399 MSRP.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.