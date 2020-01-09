Fun Creative Writing Contest Launches for Girls to Win Mommy and Me Beauty Foodie Day

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Find Companies Talented Professionals + Generate Proceeds to Do Good & Enjoy Life www.RecruitingforGood.com Have Fun for Good

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the contest. Girls use their creative writing talent for good; most inspiring submissions win entry to Beauty Foodie VIP Party

Imagine, if we lived in a world where kids loved to use their talent for good...we inspire them to start today; thru fun creative writing.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund kid causes.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Every month, our staffing agency sponsors fun creative writing contest to inspire kid participation; and teach positive life values. To participate, girls 'simply choose one word other than 'compassion or love' that can change the world and tell us why'(choose one word, and 500 word paragraph)?"Rewarding Beauty Foodie Party Winning entries will receive invite to special ' Manis and Chocolate Strawberries ' party in Santa Monica; for moms and daughters to enjoy fun quality time together.How Girls ParticipateHand write entries, take a picture of writing, and mom emails entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (Included daughters first name, grade, and school she attends). Winning entries announced on February 5th, Beauty Foodie Party will be on February 15th.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Imagine, if we lived in a world where kids loved to use their talent for good...we inspire them to start today; thru fun creative writing."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Happily Divorced Club LA to serve and improve the quality of life for 100 working moms and kids. R4G works to benefit your life, by rewarding fun foodie goodies. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



