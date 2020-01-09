Announcing The Opening of The 1st Dapper Doughnut Store in Calgary

The Dapper Doughnut Calgary - Mini Donuts - Decadent Desserts

The Dapper Doughnut Opens its 1st Mini Donuts Franchise Store in Market Mall, Calgary, Alberta, and their 3rd Freshly Made Hot Mini Doughnuts Location in Canada

Our doughnuts are made fresh all day long in our kiosk you can even see them being made. You'll love our donuts with over 20 unique toppings and sugars, the combinations are virtually endless.” — Karim Khoja, Owner/Operator

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s fantastic news for the Calgary donut lovers, as we, The Dapper Doughnut, have just opened their 1st Dapper Doughnut Franchise Store and in Alberta and the 3rd Fresh Mini Doughnuts location in the Market Mall in Calgary. Here, we’re serving cake-style doughnuts with 24 different sauces and toppings.

In a very short span, The Dapper Doughnut Calgary Market Mall location has become the talk of the town when it comes to soft and feathery mini donuts. Call it doughnuts or donuts, none of our customers get disappointed to have our freshly made, hot, fleecy, crunchy and palatable circles at our new and cute Calgary donut store. So, if you have a sweet tooth and you haven’t visited our new mini donut Calgary store, then visit us. Rest assured that our tiny doughnut won’t let you feel any guilt after having them. Moreover, you’re going to love it because it’s filled with your favorite sauces and exotic toppings. Yum!

We’ve several reasons why our donuts have become so popular for Calgary residents, and one of them is that you can see these doughnuts being made right in front of you. Baking is our passion!

“We never do things the boring way; we never will. Our doughnuts are made all day long in our Market Mall Kiosk store, so they’re always hot and fresh—you can even see them being made. They are custom designed and decorated with the freshest ingredients and sauces. Our toppings are proprietary, and each donut is custom created right in front of you. With our 24 unique toppings and sugars, the combinations of topping are virtually endless,” said Karim Khoja, the Owner/Operator of The Dapper Doughnut franchise.

So, you have got the satisfaction of tasting freshly made hot mini donuts in Calgary, just like you would at annual Stampede every July in Calgary.

However, unlike other mini donut shops, we are unique as we’ve 24 tempting doughnut toppings (https://thedapperdoughnut.com/market-mall-calgary/menu/toppings/) so you can choose any that you like the most! Some of the most popular toppings include Nutella, Bananas Foster, Chocolate Turtles, PBJ - Peanut Butter and Jelly, and many more.

Donut lovers adore our gourmet doughnuts, and the reason being is they’re available in a wide variety of flavors.

We also do catering. We understand our customer’s needs, and therefore we provide them with specific color and flavor themes as per their requirements for different occasions such as weddings, showers, birthdays, and even promotional events. Let us serve you right at your location and make your event unforgettable for you and your guests with our sweet treat. We assure you that they would love your treat of yummy doughnuts!

Visit our Mini Donuts Calgary Kiosk Store in Market Mall, and you’ll be surprised to see the variety of our sumptuous donuts. Remember, our mini donuts are crunchy and crispy from the outside and cottony and fluffy from the inside. We can decorate them the way you like them. You can’t avoid our S’Mores donuts, which are drizzled with melted chocolate and marshmallow. If you like red, then try out Funnel Cake, Strawberry Bella, and PB & J with a rich flavor of strawberry. If you’re a chocolate lover, there’re some more mouth-watering options for you, such as Samoa, Turtle, and Loco Coco, etc. So, if you’re right here in Calgary, then come soon and experience the heavenly taste of our light and soft gourmet mini donuts. Apart from mini doughnuts, we’re also well-known for delightful and unique doughnut shakes, which will definitely take your experience to the next level. These yummy-yummy shakes come with four donuts inside with a topping of a mini donut and powdered sugar in each shake.

So, what’re you waiting for?

Your search for "mini donuts Calgary" is over. Come to our store located at the Market Mall in Calgary and make your mall visit more special with our delicious treats!

The Dapper Doughnut Calgary Market Mall



