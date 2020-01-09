Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, after the close of the market.



The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review its financial performance.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014. The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2019, the Company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Kimball International For additional information contact: 1600 Royal Street Jasper, IN 47546 Dennis Gerber Telephone 812.482.1600 mail to: Dennis.Gerber@KimballInternational.com



