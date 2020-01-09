Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MENA Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market reached USD 329.44 Million in 2018 by registering a CAGR of 10.84% across the region. Additionally, the market is expected to garner USD 803.19 Million by the end of 2027.



The demand for Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics is increasing on the back of increasing consumer preference towards naturally derived cosmetics. Further, increasing health benefits of dead sea mud cosmetic products is majorly driving the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market over the forecast period.



Israel is slated to account for a market of USD 96.78 Million in 2027 in the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the high disposable income of the region. Increasing demand for natural or organic beauty products from the male population is also expected to impel the growth of Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market.



Additionally, Jordan Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market reached USD 34.72 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 80.32 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.19% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027.



The Saudi Arabian market is expected to expand at CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Saudi Arabia Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 226.9 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 87.43 Million in 2018.



UAE accounted for 20.22% market share in MENA Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market in the year 2018. Moreover, UAE Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% over the forecast period.



Aroma Dead Sea, AHAVA Cosmetics, Aqua Dead Sea, and Ein Gedi are some of the prominent players of Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market.



Increasing health awareness and benefits of organic cosmetic products accompanied with changing lifestyles of the present generation is inclining consumers towards sustainable living, which is boosting the market growth rapidly around the region. Growing consumers' concern about the detrimental health effects of artificial products is leaning the present population towards more natural and safer options, which is increasing the adoption of dead sea mud cosmetic products.



Consumers are increasingly adopting products based on natural and organic ingredients to prevent several skin problems occurring due to pollution and sun exposure. The incidences of skin related problems such as, dryness, acne, eczema, and psoriasis are rising with changing climatic conditions which is further raising health concerns among majority of the consumers all across the Middle Eastern region. Thus, on the back of dead sea mud cosmetic's medicinal properties aiding in skin disease prevention and treatment, the market is projected to grow consequently over the forthcoming years.



The factors behind increasing demand of dead sea mud-based products can be further attributed to growing awareness about health and beauty related benefits of dead sea mud amongst the population.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary - Middle East and North Africa Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Key Buying Criteria



5. Average Pricing Analysis



6. Value Chain Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Trends

7.4. Opportunities



8. List of Key Suppliers in MENA Region



9. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics - Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Middle East and North Africa Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027F - By Value (USD Million)

10.1.1. By Product

10.1.2. By Demography

10.1.3. By Distribution Channel

10.1.4. By Price Range

10.1.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Price Range

10.1.6. By Country



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Middle East and North Africa Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Aroma Dead Sea

11.2.1.1. Company Overview

11.2.1.2. Business Strategy

11.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings

11.2.1.4. Financial Performance

11.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

11.2.1.6. Risk Analysis

11.2.1.7. Recent Development

11.2.1.8. Regional Presence

11.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis

11.2.2. Aqua Dead Sea

11.2.3. Kawar Cosmetics

11.2.4. Ahava Cosmetics

11.2.5. Premier Dead Sea

11.2.6. Daor Cosmetics Ltd.

11.2.7. H&B Health & Beauty

11.2.8. Aqua Mineral

11.2.9. A. Meshi Cosmetic Industries Ltd.

11.2.10. Ein Gedi Cosmetics Ltd.

11.2.11. Other Leading Players



12. Strategic Recommendations



