Paul Sidney Joins Altasciences as Senior Director, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences announced the addition of Paul Sidney to their Compliance and Regulatory Affairs team as Senior Director. Paul’s extensive experience working at Charles River Laboratories combined with his direct involvement in various key regulatory initiatives, have made him a highly regarded leader among pharma, CRO, and regulatory representatives in the drug development field.



At Altasciences, Paul will lead the development of the company’s regulatory offering, from preclinical to clinical research, for all services.

Paul graduated from McGill University and maintained an active role in the industry as a member of the SQA (BASS, GLPSS, and CSS) and as the founding President of the Canadian regional chapter of the SQA (CCSQA). As a highly esteemed key opinion leader, he routinely presents on a broad range of regulatory topics at conferences worldwide and at academic and government institutions.

“Several leaders have initiated their career under Paul’s direction, which attests to his capacity to successfully transfer knowledge and cultivate talent. Altasciences is thrilled and honored to welcome Paul to our team, as we continue to develop and expand our regulatory offering and expertise,” said David Grégoire, Vice President, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, at Altasciences.

