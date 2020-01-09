Nortek Selects DSP Group’s SmartVoice With HDClear™ For Numera® Libris 2® Mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS)

/EIN News/ -- Enables crystal clear two-way voice interaction in emergency situations to complement mPERS’ suite of advanced features, such as voice-call activation upon fall detection.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® (NASDAQ: DSPG) , a global leader in wireless and voice processing solutions, announced that Nortek Security & Control has selected DSP Group’s SmartVoice system-on-chip (SoC) with HDClear™ advanced low-power voice processing algorithms to power its Numera® Libris 2® mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS). DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology allows the Libris 2 to maintain a crystal-clear two-way voice call with emergency response services upon activation through fall detection or deliberately by the user.

In such situations, every second matters. After a fall, the user may be in a weakened state, immobilized, faint of voice, and in and out of consciousness. The Libris 2 itself may have fallen off of or be covered by the user. In all these scenarios, the combination of the SmartVoice SoC and HDClear form the critical elements for crystal clear two-way voice interaction and contribute greatly to condition monitoring and rapid user recovery.

“An aging demographic on a global scale, a demand for greater independence and mobility, and rapidly changing healthcare regulations, have combined with advances in semiconductor and voice processing technology to allow us to truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. “We are excited that Nortek chose our SmartVoice SoC and HDClear algorithm to contribute to user quality of life and enable potentially life-saving features such as two-way voice interactions.”

The SmartVoice SoC is an audio/voice SoC optimized for voice-processing algorithms, while HDClear is a specific set of voice processing algorithms that supports two-way voice-call, along with other voice/audio related features, such as continuous wake-word listening and voice activation. DSPG’s two-way voice technology also complements the many ground-breaking advances on the Numera Libris 2, including improved GPS location accuracy and 4G/LTE support, advanced fall detection based on sensors and cloud-based fall-detection analysis.

“The Libris 2 embodies the latest in advanced mPERS features and capabilities that allow us to bring security, safety, and peace of mind to both users and their caretakers alike,” said Michael Pirie, Nortek Security & Control Vice President of Health & Wellness. “One of the many decisions we have to make in any portable device is how to balance power consumption, features, and performance. Working with DSP Group has helped us greatly to optimize battery life while adding the features and performance our customers demand.”

The Libris 2 mPERS pendant will be showcased at CES 2020 (Jan 7 - 10) in DSP Group’s Private meeting room, along with a select array of the many products powered by DSP Group’s technologies. To secure a demo session contact info@dspg.com.

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as wearables, smart home/security devices, home gateways, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, smart speakers and TVs. Featuring DSP Group’s SoC and HDClear—its proprietary far-field algorithm—SmartVoice delivers beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). Using these techniques, it achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, please visit www.dspg.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Nortek Security & Control

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) is a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential security, smart home automation, access control, and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have deployed more than 5 million connected systems and over 25 million security and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®, ELAN®, GoControl®, Linear®, Mighty Mule®, IntelliVision®, and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for security dealers, technology integrators, national telecoms, big-box retailers, OEM partners, service providers, and consumers. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NSC has over 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers every day. For further information, visit www.nortekcontrol.com .

The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark, and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:

Tali Chen

Chief Marketing Officer

DSP Group, Inc.

Tel: (408) 240-6826

tali.chen@dspg.com

@ChenDsp



