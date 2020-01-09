SurgePhone Wireless Announces Launch of $30 Unlimited Plan

/EIN News/ --



Significant development in SurgePays Software Platform enables SurgePhone to offer one of the lowest cost unlimited plans in the USA

Now available online at SurgePhone.com and participating retail stores

Memphis, TN, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Marketplace Network for convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide products to the underbanked, today announced the launch of the SurgePhone Wireless Unlimited Plan with unlimited talk, text and nationwide LTE data for only $30 a month, taxes and fees included.

Anthony Nuzzo, President of Surge, stated, “The SurgePhone Wireless Unlimited Plan provides an unmatched value proposition for the market of 100 million no-contract “pay as you go” customers in the United States. We believe this disruptive product will attract more convenience stores to the SurgePays™ Marketplace due to retailers looking to cash in by selling the retail SIM kits and additionally making monthly commissions from processing the $30 payments. This product, along with our complementary $10 Basic plan rounds out our branded wireless offerings. Incentivizing discounts for our customers using SurgePhone, the SurgePays™ Prepaid Debit card and our recently launched rewards programs will help build brand loyalty within our Surge ecosystem.”

SurgePhone Wireless is also offering a $10 a month starter plan with unlimited text, 16 hours of talk and 1 Gig LTE data. These two plans are supported by one of the nation’s leading wireless LTE networks, offering exceptional wireless coverage and data speed. Customers can activate the SurgePhone Unlimited Plan in any unlocked GSM wireless device while saving an average of 50% off typical unlimited phone plans. Both plans are now available on www.surgephone.com .

Jonathon Coffman, VP of Wireless Sales for Surge, commented, “We built and priced the SurgePhone Unlimited Plan based off the feedback from what customers need and ask for…a low cost, flat rate and value driven unlimited plan. SurgePhone is an ideal wireless solution for everyone from the unbanked, to people with credit challenges, as well as teens, fixed income seniors, or price sensitive millennials simply looking to stretch their money further. Same towers, same LTE nationwide network, so why would anyone pay more?”

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. operates the SurgePays™ Marketplace, a product sales channel that disrupts the traditional c-store supply chain model by providing independent and local retailers direct access to regional manufacturers from around the country. Surge leverages its wholly owned subsidiaries (value driven prepaid wireless and fintech products) to build relationships with convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and community markets that serve the underbanked and unbanked - approximately 35% of the US population. Once a store is onboarded to the SurgePays™ Marketplace, and the trusted profit partnership is established, Surge upsells other consumable goods by connecting manufacturers directly to these retail stores. The SurgePays™ Marketplace provides manufacturers measurable cost savings by cutting out distributors and offers an efficient platform to access independent retailers to sell products nationwide with improved payment terms. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, “plans”, or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: SURG@crescendo-ir.com



