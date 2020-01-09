Keynote Speaker, Demoing Companies Announced for FinovateEurope 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Finovate Group, the research and events firm behind the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies, today announces the selection of its keynote speaker for the upcoming FinovateEurope 2020 , taking place Feb. 11-13, 2020, at the InterContinental Berlin hotel in Berlin, Germany.



Steven Van Belleghem, author of “Customers the Day After Tomorrow,” has been selected as this year’s FinovateEurope keynote speaker. He will deliver his keynote address, titled “Which New Technologies Will Be Truly Transformative in a New Digital World?” on Feb. 11 at 9:55 a.m.

Van Belleghem is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of inspiration agency Nexxworks and social media agency Snackbytes. As an investor, he is involved in the fast-growing digital agency Intracto and AI scale-up Hello Customer. In addition to his entrepreneurial activities, he is a part-time marketing professor at the Vlerick Business School. Van Belleghem has authored four international bestsellers and has sold more than 120,000 books. His work has been translated into seven languages, and he is the recipient of various auspicious awards for his published works. His latest book, “Customers the Day After Tomorrow,” focuses on the future of customer relations in a world of artificial intelligence, automation and bots and informs companies regarding the investment axes that will be needed to win the hearts and business of customers in the next five to ten years.

FinovateEurope 2020 will feature six separate stages, with presenters focusing on topics that include the future of digital, open banking, payments, insurance, financial crime and more. Featured speakers include premier digital thought leaders and innovators who will be discussing the most impactful and relevant issues currently facing the industry.

Networking opportunities will be plentiful at FinovateEurope as startups, tech leaders, wealth managers, financial institutions, multinational banks and insurance companies from all across the globe come together. This year, Finovate has also launched designated attendee programs to attract startups and high-level attendees, making it easier or even free for them to attend.

