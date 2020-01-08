There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,392 in the last 365 days.

The updated version of the Correlation list between TARIC and the EU Dual Use list (Annex I to Reg. 428/2009 as amended by Reg. 2019/2199) is now available

This is a redirection page.

The requested document has been opened in the appropriate software. In case the document does not open automatically - please follow this link https://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2017/march/tradoc_155445.xlsx

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.