“It’s 2020. Can’t We Do Better Than This?”

Douglas County Commission issues a proclamation supporting the work of Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates. Wild horse advocates seek help from the Nevada BLM to place captured horses in safe homes.

Douglas County Nevada Residents Seeking Help From The Bureau Of Land Management.

UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 2020 finds members of the wild horse management group known as Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates (PNWHA) and their followers across the United States waiting to learn what the outcome will be for 21 of the community’s beloved wild horses captured and currently being held in the The National Wild Horse and Burro Center at Palomino Valley (PVC) in Reno, Nevada. The group is waiting to learn whether or not the Nevada BLM, Bureau of Land Management, will work with them to place the horses in approved homes to ensure the well being and the most beneficial outcome for 21 of the wild horses recently removed from their community by means of bait trapping. Lead stallions of this group of horses, Samson and Rocky, are well known to the public and are followed by wild horse advocates and supporters across the United States and as far away as Australia.

“We will continue to ask until the final hour. Our horses in holding have offers from different sanctuaries to take all 21 horses. Every single horse could stay with their family. Thank you to American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC) for searching for homes for our horses removed."

Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates is managed by local resident Mary Cioffi who is monitoring the condition of the horses, sharing photos and posting an ongoing account of the status of the 21 horses for followers on their Facebook page. PNWHA describes themselves as “We are a group of wild horse advocates who work hard to keep our Gardnerville Nevada wild horses in the wild. We look for logical solution and common sense approaches to keep our horses out of harms way and away from homes and streets. We work in cooperation with BLM to avoid our horses being gathered and spending life in a holding facility. Our goals are to educate residents not to feed or water our wild horses.”

In a comment shared on November 29th after the initial capture, Mary stated “Nothing to be thankful for this holiday season. An entire family loses its freedom. How sad. BLM took away Samson, Old Momma, Apple, Dumpling, baby Sam and Jet. We have been asking for fencing for 6 years.” She states “It’s 2020. Can’t we do better than this?”

On January 7th, standing in support with the efforts of the local group to manage and protect the community’s remaining free horses, the Douglas County Commission adopted Proclamation 2020P-008 in a public meeting.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, that Douglas County supports community efforts to protect and enhance the Fish Springs wild horse habitat area and to foster good community relations between the wild horse advocates and private property owners. Furthermore, Douglas County supports the community's proposal to work with the federal government and private interests to obtain the necessary funds to construct a horse fence along the Pine Nut range.

Adopted this 7th day of January, 2020

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS”

The full text can be read on the PNWHA Facebook page.

On January 6th, the American Wild Horse Campaign shared the horses background on their Facebook page and asked the BLM to work with the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates. AWHC is a national wild horse advocacy organization with almost 585,000 followers. The article can be read in it’s entirety under the caption Four Generations Lost.

“Thanks to the generosity of some wonderful sanctuaries and private landowners and individuals, many of these horses have places to go to live out their lives together.

But the BLM is currently declining to work with the local advocacy group, the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates, to place this community’s horses, and instead is insisting in putting each individual up for bid in an online auction. This means that the families will be broken apart and the community will have no say in where these beloved wild horses end up.

AWHC notes that the BLM has stated that part of its plan for future wild horse and burro management is to work with community groups and non-profits to re-home horses who have been removed from the range. AWHC believes that the Fish Springs situation is a great place to start.

For those of us who lived with them, who named them, who kept their family histories...our lives are shattered, but nowhere near as shattered as the lives of these precious Fish Springs wild horses. A BLM decision to allow the local community to place these horses would be a small gesture of goodwill and a step toward healing the heartbreak this removal has caused in the Carson Valley.

What you can do:

Ask the BLM to work with the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates and the Carson Valley community to place the captured Fish Springs horses into quality homes that will keep the family bands together.

John Raby, BLM Nevada State Director, 775-861-6400, nvsoweb@blm.gov." ~ AWHC



For more information on the status of the horses please contact Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates, PNWHA, at (775) 720-8200 or wildhorseadvocates@gmail.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.