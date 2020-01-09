The Benchmark Company Adds Industrial Research Team to Its Growing Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC today announced a significant expansion of its equity research platform, which includes the addition of four senior research analysts and two associates. In total, the group will add approx. 100 new companies under a new “Industrial” vertical that will comprise research coverage in Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Technology, Automotive, Coal, Construction, and Railroads. Complementing these hires, Benchmark has also added two new sales professionals and one sales trader to its Institutional Equity Team.



“To have the opportunity to add such a talented research team while expanding our coverage into a multitude of Industrial sectors really signifies a watershed event in the 30+ year history of The Benchmark Company.” said Richard Messina, Benchmark’s Founder and President.

Josh Sullivan joins as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology. Mr. Sullivan’s equity research career has spanned over 16 years and he joins Benchmark from Seaport Global Securities, where he was a Senior Analyst. Prior to Seaport, Josh was employed at Sterne Agee CRT and Gleacher & Co./American Technology Research.

Mark Levin joins as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Coal and Railroads. Mr. Levin has approx. 20 years of combined sell-side and buy-side research experience, including at BB&T Capital Markets, and most recently, at Seaport Global. He’s been ranked the #1 Analyst in Industrial Transportation in Wall Street Journal’s "Best on the Street" Analysts Survey, as well as being awarded several StarMine awards for both earnings accuracy and stock picking.

Michael Ward joins as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the automotive sector. Mr. Ward has been a sell-side analyst following the auto and auto parts sectors since 1982. Over his long career, he has worked for major Wall Street firms, including Kidder, Peabody & Co., PaineWebber, Salomon Smith Barney and most recently, Seaport Global. Mr. Ward has been a seven-time member of the Institutional Investor All-American Research team and a five-time Wall Street Journal All-Star.

Reuben Garner joins as a Senior Analyst covering the “Construction” space. Prior to Benchmark, Mr. Garner spent over three years in a similar capacity at Seaport Global Securities covering the “Building Products & Furnishings” space.

Konrad Krill joins as Managing Director on the Institutional Equity Sales team. He has over 15 years’ experience in Institutional Equity Sales at Seaport Global, Sterne Agee and UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Krill’s buy side experience includes positions as a Portfolio Manager at Dean Witter InterCapital, Morgan Stanley and Orbitex Funds.

George Karalis joins as Managing Director on the Institutional Equity Sales team. Mr. Karalis has over 20 years of developing and managing institutional equity sales and trading desks covering Boston, CT, New York, and most recently Toronto and Montreal. Previously, Mr. Karalis was a Managing Director at Seaport Global Securities, and prior to that, BB&T and Stephens Inc.

Kevin Quinn joins as a senior sales trader. Mr. Quinn is a 30 year Wall Street veteran, most recently with Seaport Global, and before then with CRT Capital and MF Global.

Nathan Martin joins as senior associate analyst focused on the railroad and coal sectors. He brings eight years of experience in equity research covering the transportation and metals & mining sectors.

Adam Friedman joins as an equity research associate on the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Technology and Aerospace Materials team. He previously worked as a research associate at Seaport Global Securities.

The Benchmark Company is a leading financial services firm focused on investment banking, equity research, and sales & trading within the Technology, Media, Healthcare and Industrial sectors. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Milwaukee and San Francisco.

