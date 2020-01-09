NETGEAR Appoints Laura Durr to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking technology for small businesses, the smart home and online game play, today welcomes Laura Durr to join the company’s board of directors. Ms. Durr joins the board with a valued background in finance and strategy for leading Silicon Valley technology companies.



Laura Durr, a director on the board of TiVo, most recently served as the EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Polycom, Inc. from May 2014 until the acquisition of Polycom by Plantronics Inc. in 2018. Prior to becoming CFO, Ms. Durr has held various finance leadership roles at Polycom between 2004 and 2014, including Senior Vice President-Worldwide Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Worldwide Controller. Prior to joining Polycom, Ms. Durr held executive positions in finance and administration at Lucent Technologies and International Network Services and also spent six years at Price Waterhouse LLP. Ms. Durr was a certified public accountant and holds a B.S. in Accounting from San Jose State University.

“We welcome the addition of Laura Durr to the NETGEAR Board of Directors,” said Patrick Lo, chairman and chief executive officer of NETGEAR. “We are excited to now have the board back to nine members with the recent additions of Laura, Janice and Mickey. It is with great pleasure that we have assembled a powerful and diverse team of board members to help drive the direction for NETGEAR.”

