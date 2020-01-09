H2O Innovation: Piedmont Secures New FRP and Coupling Orders Totalling $3.5 M, Including The Largest Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its independent subsidiary, Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, secured several fiber reinforced polyester (FRP) cartridge filter housings and couplings orders, totalling $3.5 M.



Piedmont secured a purchase order for the FRP filter housing scope for what will be the largest sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the World. Located in the Middle East, it will treat up to 900,000 m3/day. “We couldn’t be prouder to have won this incredible project. This will certainly help us to win other major projects while growing our backlog and strengthening our reference list,” stated Ties Venema, Managing Director of Piedmont.

For that same business line, Piedmont has also been awarded other major projects. In Tunisia more specifically, for the second time in a row, the team will be providing FRP filter housings for two (2) medium sized (50,000 m3/day) SWRO desalination plants. The team will also deliver, in a couple of months, an important project in Saudi Arabi, that will include four (4) FRP units, treating a total of 24,480 m3/day. Moreover, Piedmont was recently added to the approved vendor list by the Egyptian army. This will allow them to bid on the upcoming large-scale desalination plants and will provide good growth opportunities in this booming region.

Furthermore, Piedmont won several other projects, for both coupling and FRP business lines, in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, India and Singapore during the last five (5) months. “Our current order book is higher than it has ever been in the company, which gives us confidence with respect to a significant growth of the Piedmont business when compared to our last fiscal year,” added Ties Venema.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants and meets critical customer demand for a wide range of applications in the industrial and municipal markets. For more information, visit www.piedmontpacific.com.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

