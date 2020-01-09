Ondas Networks Receives Purchase Order from Second North American Class 1 Railroad Customer

The Company expands its work with Class 1 Railroad customers piloting its FullMAX SDR technology

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ONDS), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc ., a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, announced today the receipt and fulfillment of a purchase order in December 2019 from a North American Class 1 railroad for the deployment of its FullMAX software-defined radio (SDR) technology in the 900 MHz licensed frequency band.



This purchase order is the second significant engagement with a leading Class 1 rail operator for Ondas Networks, following the completed deployment of a multi-phase field trial with another major Class 1 Railroad in Q4 of 2019. That field trial is being performed over multiple locations and is producing significant improvements to frequency utilization of existing licensed spectrum using Ondas Networks’ IEEE 802.16s standard compliant radio platform for communications across challenging terrain.

The Class 1 Railroads are planning significant data communication upgrades over the next few years in order to meet an exponential growth in demand for capacity, along with the need for increased reliability and security. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology addresses all of these requirements in a cost-effective way, providing significant value to rail operations.

Current Class 1 rail communications networks are designed around specific applications implemented in single licensed frequency bands. Ondas Networks’ frequency agnostic FullMAX SDR solution enables the railroads to deploy mission critical mobile and wayside applications over multiple frequency bands, creating an opportunity to consolidate networks over a standardized platform.

“The Class 1 railroads we are now working with are excited about the opportunity to upgrade their network to a standards-based platform, one which optimizes their current bandwidth requirements and future-proofs their next generation networks,” said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Networks. “We look forward to deploying this pilot program in early 2020 and continuing to expand our relationship with this blue-chip customer and others in the sector facing network challenges. We expect the Class 1 railroads to engage with Ondas beyond the 900 MHz band in the coming months as we demonstrate the benefits of a single, flexible SDR architecture, capable of covering the entire spectrum of frequencies in which the Class 1 railroads operate.”



About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com , www.otcmarkets.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 19, 2019, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

