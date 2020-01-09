From Bottles to Bags: Vera Bradley Launches New ReActive Collection

New Sustainable Line of Luggage, Bags and Accessories is Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. today announced its latest innovation and entrance into the sustainable fashion movement with its newest collection, ReActive. The new line of luggage, bags and accessories was designed to make a lighter impact on the planet and enable customers to make more eco-friendly choices, as each yard of fabric is made from 16 recycled PET bottles.



The ReActive collection will launch on Jan. 16 in three new patterns and six styles including a Sling Backpack, Small Gym Bag, Travel Duffel, Tote, Grand Backpack and Mini Sling Backpack. The sustainable line has everything that customers know and love about Vera Bradley’s current Lighten Up collection – including being lightweight, water-repellent, and durable with the same look, feel and price point – making it the perfect companion for everyday active life, travel and beach.

“Becoming a more sustainable company has been a ‘must’ for some time now, and we’re beyond excited to finally introduce this new fabrication,” said Beatrice Mac Cabe, Chief Creative Officer of Vera Bradley. “Everything we do is inspired by our customer – we know that she cares just as much as we do about our environmental impact and we love that ReActive, made from recycled materials, has the exact same look, feel and function that she expects from us.”

Following the initial launch in January, additional styles – including an all new Convertible Sport Bag – as well as spring and summer patterns will be introduced in February and March, and the collection will continue to evolve throughout the year to meet customers’ seasonal needs.

Vera Bradley’s ReActive collection will be available in Vera Bradley stores, on verabradley.com, and in department and specialty stores throughout the country.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a011740-7b05-47bf-9f31-46ceb4b65400



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.