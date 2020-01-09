Stifel Bolsters Financial Sponsors Coverage and Leveraged Finance Platform

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced several new appointments aimed at growing the firm’s coverage of financial sponsors. Veteran investment banker Ted Tutun is among those who recently joined the firm. He brings to Stifel more than 25 years of investment banking experience and maintains strong relationships with many financial sponsors, especially in the New York City and Boston metropolitan areas. Mr. Tutun is based in Stifel’s New York office.



Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Tutun ran the Financial Sponsor Group at Cowen and also spent nearly a decade at Jefferies, where he helped build the firm’s sponsor practice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tutun held senior positions at Bank of America and Credit Suisse. He has advised on more than 300 transactions totaling $50 billion in aggregate value on a wide range of equity, debt, and advisory assignments.

Stifel also announced that, as part of its recently completed acquisition of the capital markets business of GMP Securities, Jarrad Segal has joined the firm as a Managing Director based in Toronto. He is responsible for coverage of Canadian financial sponsors. Mr. Segal had been at GMP since 2003 where he covered financial institutions and industrials and also led the firm’s corporate development efforts.

Stifel’s Financial Sponsor Group also recently added Biju Kurian, who is focusing on middle market coverage. Mr. Kurian previously held positions in Stifel’s Technology and M&A Groups. With these hires, Stifel now has 10 seasoned professionals dedicated to financial sponsor coverage around the globe.

“We are excited about the momentum these key hires provides,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking. “Private equity firms occupy a significant position in the mergers & acquisitions landscape and their influence is growing. We see the benefits and importance of being dedicated to high quality financial sponsor coverage and will continue to add high-caliber professionals to the team.”

New hires also include Craig Zaph, who has joined Stifel as a Managing Director and Head of Private Leveraged Finance in Stifel’s Leveraged Finance Group. Mr. Zaph brings more than 20 years of experience in leveraged finance origination, structuring, and syndication. He spent the last several years at Cowen, where he was Head of Leveraged Finance and Debt Capital Markets. Before that, he served as Head of Energy, Shipping, and Power Leveraged Finance at Jefferies. At Stifel, he is focused on private leveraged finance transactions including arranging credit facilities and mezzanine financings.

Stifel continues to make substantial progress in building its business in financial sponsors. The firm currently covers more than 500 sponsors, up roughly 35% in the past year. Most recently, the firm was awarded lead advisor for Silver Lake in its acquisition of First Advantage. Stifel also acted as Joint Lead Arranger for Cerberus in its recent acquisition of Canister International.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, and whose Paris branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com



