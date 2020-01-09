CYTOVIA Therapeutics and the New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute enter into a partnership to develop iPSC derived CAR NK Therapeutics

Research teams will use stem cell and gene editing technologies to advance NK cell-based therapies for cancer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute today announced a partnership with Cytovia Therapeutics Inc. (Cytovia) to develop new disease treatments that leverage human stem cell research and novel gene editing techniques. NYSCF will be a key partner to Cytovia in using stem cells to advance novel therapeutic targets for cancer.



Cytovia leverages NK cells to make these novel therapeutics more specific to cancer cells. NK – or ‘natural killer’ – cells are immune cells that scan the body and attack infected or abnormal cells, often serving as a first line of defense against cancer. CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) NK cells are genetically engineered to better locate and attack tumors. CAR NK-based treatments are currently showing promise in clinical trials and could serve as a potent and cost-efficient alternative to current immunotherapies. Establishing high-quality, stem-cell-derived NKs and CAR NKs will help improve these treatments and accelerate their path to the clinic.

The NYSCF Research Institute is a pioneer and acknowledged leader in stem cell technology, having developed the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, the premier automated robotic platform for reprogramming adult cells into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). These iPSCs carry the genetic blueprint of the person from whom they are derived and can be turned into any cell type in the body, allowing scientists to study disease mechanisms in affected cells or modify them for use in therapeutics.

“Our mission is to bring lifesaving treatments to patients around the world and we are excited to further this goal in partnership with Cytovia,” says NYSCF CEO and founder Susan L. Solomon. “It is critical that we collaborate with partners using our technology and expertise to bring innovative treatments to the market.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the NYSCF Research Institute to develop iPSC-derived NK and CAR NK therapeutics,” says Dr. Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia. “By integrating NYSCF's world-class stem cell know-how and the precision gene-editing research conducted at the University of California San Francisco, Cytovia aims to become a leader in NK cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.”

About The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 190 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF – Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF – Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF – Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. In 2019, NYSCF launched its Women’s Reproductive Cancers Initiative , which aims to shift paradigms in the way these cancers are studied and treated, in collaboration with leading cancer experts across the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration. For more information, visit www.nyscf.org .

About Cytovia Therapeutics Inc.

Cytovia is dedicated to the development of transformational cancer immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs including the prevention of cancer relapse and metastasis. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision medicine tools to develop the right therapy for the right patient at the right stage of the disease. Cytovia has secured access to multiple advanced technologies, including allogeneic cell therapy, multispecific antibodies, and cytokines. Cytovia establishes development partnerships to accelerate time-to-market and commercialization alliances in order to optimize rapid adoption of its novel immunotherapies. Learn more at cytoviatx.com

Contact information:

CYTOVIA Therapeutics:

Anna Baran-Djokovic

VP, Corporate Affairs

anna@cytoviatx.com

Cytovia Media Contact:

Charlotte Tomic

charlotte@tomiccommmunications.com

Cell: 9178825243

NYSCF Research Institute

David McKeon

Chief of Staff

dmckeon@nyscf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.