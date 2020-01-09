Pet Insurance Claims Go Mobile: One Million Nationwide® Claims Filed Through VitusVet App

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet care technology company VitusVet today announced that it has surpassed one million pet insurance claims filed through its mobile app on behalf of Nationwide, the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. This surging volume of claims points to a growing reliance on pet insurance to offset the cost of pet medical care as well as pet owner preferences for digital and mobile tools to manage pet care.



“Pet owners are committed to the health and wellbeing of their pets but are increasingly caught between the expense of properly caring for them and the use of outdated communications and interactions with veterinary practices,” said Mark Olcott, DVM, CEO and co-founder of VitusVet. “Reaching this claims milestone demonstrates that pet insurance, coupled with the rise of convenient mobile and digital tools for vet practices and pet owners alike, can help make caring for a pet easier and more affordable.”

The overall amount of money spent on pet care in America is increasing, with the market reaching $72 billion in 2018. This is being driven by several factors, including the growing number of households with pets, a rise in the cost and frequency of veterinary care due to longer pet lifespans, and a greater willingness by owners to spend on premium food, toys, supplements and more. Pet insurance is a growing industry that can help offset the cost of expensive health care for pets.

The VitusVet mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS mobile devices , offers pet owners an easy, digital process to file pet insurance claims. Pet owners are asked to simply confirm pet information, add claim information and receipts, and review the claim prior to submission.

Additionally, pet owners can take advantage of other convenient features of the app including accessing their pet medical records, receiving appointment, food and medication reminders, and sharing access with family, pet sitters and walkers as well as veterinarians.

Veterinary practices have also benefited from the VitusVet technology, which allows them to streamline their appointment processes, simplify service and refill reminders, begin texting with pet owners and monitor their practice's performance.

To learn more about pet insurance for your dog, cat, bird or other companion animal, visit www.petinsurance.com . To learn more about VitusVet, please visit https://vitusvet.com/

About VitusVet

VitusVet strengthens the connection between pet care providers and pet owners to help practices run more efficiently and ensure the health and happiness of pets. Founded in 2013, VitusVet's complete veterinary practice communication platform streamlines appointment requests, enables text and picture messaging with pet owners, simplifies digital medical record sharing, and monitors practice performance with an easy-to-use dashboard. Learn more about VitusVet at www.vitusvet.com .

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 780,000 insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2018); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2018). Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poors. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2020.

