Rush University System for Health Selects R1 RCM for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management to Drive Performance Excellence and Accelerate Innovation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, announced today that Rush University System for Health (RUSH) has entered into a strategic partnership to achieve revenue cycle performance excellence and accelerate innovation in healthcare. RUSH, an academic health system, is a nationally recognized leader in the delivery of high-quality care and the use of information technology to achieve better outcomes, lower costs and improve the patient experience.



RUSH selected R1’s flexible, co-managed engagement model to embed proprietary best practices, purpose-built technology that is integrated into RUSH’s Epic EMR workflow, intelligent automation and enterprise-wide performance analytics to build on the strengths of its existing revenue cycle operations. The partnership is designed to drive significant improvement in financial results and best serve patients in the Chicagoland area.

RUSH also will collaborate with R1 to launch an innovation lab that will focus on delivering value-based care, incorporating advanced analytics to help to educate other healthcare institutions and preparing the healthcare workforce of the future. By combining RUSH’s broad insights and thought leadership with R1’s platform, the lab will deliver new and innovative solutions to the market.

“As we searched for a partner to help us continue to optimize revenue cycle operations and improve the patient financial experience, R1 emerged as the right choice,” said John Mordach, Senior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center. “RUSH is proud of its patient-centric approach to serving a diverse population from across Chicago and around the globe. R1 will help us infuse our approach with innovation and an eye towards the future of healthcare.”

“R1 is excited to partner with RUSH, one of the most prestigious and well-respected healthcare organizations in the country,” said Joe Flanagan, President and CEO of R1. “In addition to enhancing the patient experience and driving financial results, we look forward to developing solutions that will impact healthcare on a national scale through our combined innovation lab.”

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Rush University System for Health:

RUSH is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. RUSH comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush Health, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College. RUSH was ranked first among 93 U.S. academic medical centers in Vizient’s 2019 Quality and Accountability Study, and among the top 50 hospitals in five specialties in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Hospitals rankings, including two in the top ten and two of the highest-ranked programs in Illinois.

