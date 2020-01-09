General highlights role of health specialists in Armed Forces

Huambo, ANGOLA, January 9 - The head of the Health Services of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Lieutenant General Alberto de Almeida, highlighted on Wednesday in central Huambo Province, the role of health personnel in the prevention and protection of the troops and society in general, and in cases of endemics outbreaks. ,

The general made the statement while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 11th course of Sanitary Instructors attended by 157 health specialists of the Angolan Armed Forces and National Police.

He also stressed that these specialists have always been the main force in the FAA's health care due to the lack of doctors, nurses and analysts that used to be verified in the past.

He informed that the major concern of the Higher Command of the FAA and Health Services, in particular, is to remarkably reduce the mortality rate caused by infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and cardiovascular pathologies, especially high blood pressure.

As part of the process of restructuring and modernizing the FAA, the general officer stressed that continuing training is the main task of the Higher Command, urging the new health specialists to make a serious commitment to preventive programmes, beginning with food inspection and troops’ health condition.

During the 12-month upgrading training programme it was lectured subjects such as morphology, general nursing care, emergencies and health networks, pharmacology, hygiene and epidemiology, nursing and professional ethics, as well as health administration and registration.

