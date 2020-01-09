Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Outlook, 2019-2025: Projecting a CAGR of 30.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence chipset market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.



The need for efficient systems to solve the problems is becoming important due to the growth in the volume of the data that result in the majority of the vendors in the IT industry have focused on developing AI chips. The factors such as the emergence of quantum computing and rising in implementation of AI chips in the robotics industry have shown a positive impact on the growth of the artificial intelligence chipsets market over the forecast period.



The global artificial intelligence chipset market is segmented on the basis of technology and end-user. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and other.



The global AI chipsets market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region in the artificial intelligence chipset market.



The key players of artificial intelligence chipsets market include Apple, Inc. Baidu, Inc., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., Graphcore Ltd., IBM Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global artificial intelligence chipsets market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global artificial intelligence chipsets market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global artificial intelligence chipsets market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Amazon.com Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. IBM Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Qualcomm Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Intel Corp.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Nvidia Corp.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market by Technology

5.1.1. Machine Learning

5.1.2. Natural language Processing

5.1.3. Context Aware Computing

5.1.4. Computer Vision

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market by End-user

5.2.1. Consumer Electronics

5.2.2. Retail

5.2.3. IT & Telecom

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.5. Automotive

5.2.6. Agriculture

5.2.7. Other



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Adapteva Inc.

7.2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

7.3. Amazon.com Inc.

7.4. Apple Inc.

7.5. Applied Materials Inc.

7.6. ARM Holdings

7.7. Baidu Inc.

7.8. Broadcom Ltd.

7.9. Google LLC

7.10. Graphcore Ltd.

7.11. Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

7.12. HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd. (a Huawei Company)

7.13. IBM Corp.

7.14. Intel Corp.

7.15. Mythic Inc.

7.16. NEC Corp

7.17. Nvidia Corp.

7.18. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.19. Qualcomm Inc.

7.20. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k1m8e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.