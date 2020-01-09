Global White Oil Market Analysis and Outlook Report 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global White Oil Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global white oil market is expected to grow at a significant rate.



White oil is used in various industry verticals, such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, and others. White oils are chemically and biologically stable, and it does not allow pathogenic bacterial growth which makes it a standard raw material in numerous industry verticals. White oil is being significantly used across various industry verticals, including manufacturing of personal care formulations and food packing materials.



The global white oil market is segmented on the basis of application into plastics & polymers, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food industry, and others. White oil has a major application in the personal care & cosmetic industry. White oil is used as an active ingredient during the processing of petroleum jellies, baby oils, moisturizing creams, cold creams, topical skincare body lotions, and hair care products; and increasing demand for these products create the demand for white oil and hence contribute to the segmental growth of the market.



The global white oil market is further analyzed on the basis of different geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market owing to the rising presence of major providers of personal care and cosmetic products in the region.



Further, the report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the key vendors in the market include Sinopec Corp, ExxonMobil Corp, Fuchs Petrolub, HollyFrontier Corp and Nynas AB. These companies are focusing on developing safe and advanced mineral oil products to stay competitive in the global market.



Mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies adopted by these players. For instance, in July 2018, Fuchs Petrolub SE acquired the lubricants business of Comercial Pacific Ltda., Chile to strengthen presence in South America.



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global White Oil Market by Application

5.1.1. Plastics & Polymers

5.1.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.1.3. Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4. Food Industry

5.1.5. Others (Textile & Animal Feed)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Apar Industries Ltd.

7.2. ATDM Co. Ltd.

7.3. C.J. Robinson Co.

7.4. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

7.5. Eastman Chemical Co.

7.6. ExxonMobil Corp.

7.7. Fuchs Petrolub SE

7.8. Hansen & Rosenthal KG

7.9. HollyFrontier Corp.

7.10. Kerax Ltd.

7.11. Lodha International LLP

7.12. Morris Lubricants Ltd.

7.13. Nynas AB

7.14. Panama Petrochem Ltd.

7.15. Renkert Oil Inc.

7.16. Sasol Ltd.

7.17. Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

7.18. Seojin Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.19. Shell International B.V

7.20. Sinopec Corp.

7.21. Total Group



