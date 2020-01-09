Global Connected Home Report 2020: Marketing & Technical Analysis - Includes 802.11ad-, VLC-, and 802.11ay-related Patent Surveys

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Home: Marketing and Technical Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report addresses issues related to multi-gigabit transmission inside of premises.



The analysis of several advanced indoor communications technologies and related markets, applications and survey of the industries are presented. Particularly, this report concentrates on:



Wireline indoor communications, including:

HomePlug AV2 (MIMO)

MoCA (2 and 2.5 and 3)

HomePNA 3.1 - ITU G.hn-MIMO

Wireless indoor communications, including:

IEEE802.11ac

IEEE802.11ax

IEEE802.11ad

IEEE802.11ay

Visible Light Communications (VLC)

Such a selection was based on the intention to analyze the most advanced techniques that support multi-Gb/s speeds of transmission together with other latest achievements in indoor wireline/wireless communications. Besides, these techniques are applicable for supporting a wide spectrum of indoor services - from entertainment to Home Area Networks to the broadband Internet.



The report shows that wireline indoor communications are evolving towards ITU G.hn-MIMO as a technology that can use all three existing indoor wirings - electrical, phone and coax to achieve the speed of transmission more than 1 Gb/s. These standard developers believe that it can become the universal standard for home/small office networking; though shipments PLC and MoCA equipment expects to be ahead at least till 2020-2021. Altogether, wireline technologies experience severe competition from rapidly developing wireless advanced indoor communications.



802.11ac and 802.11ad are two relatively recently introduced WLAN technologies. They are demonstrating WLANs developments towards multi-Gb/s rates and efficient coverage. The major trend in WLAN silicon is towards using tri-band chips - 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 60 GHz bands - all implemented in a single device. Such a trend together with the falling electronics prices and convenience of wireless (vs. wireline) connectivity make 802.11xx a winning technology.



The report also addresses next-generation WICT - IEEE802.11ax (5 GHz band) and IEEE802.11ay (mmWave band). They are coming online for wide commercialization in 1-2 years.



Visible Light Communications (VLC), which is defined by the ITU as the 5G technology opens additional opportunities for indoor communications. Dual-purpose LED lighting/transmission is an efficient means of communications with the multi-Gb/s speed of transmission and covering offices and homes and similar structures.



All above-mentioned technologies with their advantages and issues are analyzed in this report, which addresses corresponding markets and applications as well.



The report also includes surveys of 802.11ad, 802.11ay, and VLC related patents (2017-2019).



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Statistics

1.3 Scope

1.4 Structure

1.5 Research Methodology

1.6 Target Audience



2. Wireline ICT

2.1 PLC - HomePlug

2.1.1 HomePlug Alliance

2.1.1.1 Goal

2.1.1.2 Timetable

2.1.2 HomePlug AV2

2.1.2.1 Advances

2.1.2.1.1 HomePlug AV2-mimo

2.1.2.1.1.1 General

2.1.2.1.1.2 Certification

2.1.2.1.1.3 Major Improvements

2.1.2.1.1.4 Specification Details

2.1.2.1.1.5 MIMO Role

2.1.2.2 Industry

2.2 HomePNA and ITU G.hn MIMO-based Technologies

2.2.1 HomePNA Alliance (HomeGrid Forum)

2.2.2. Specifications

2.2.2.1 General

2.2.2.2 HomePNA Specification 3.1: Major Features

2.2.2.3 Fast EoC HomePNA

2.2.2.4 Major Benefits

2.2.2.5 ITU G.hn

2.2.2.5.1 General

2.2.2.5.2 G.hn Details

2.2.2.5.2.1 Differences

2.2.2.5.2.2 Common Features

2.2.2.5.2.3 Acceptance

2.2.2.5.3 HomePNA and G.hn Documents

2.2.2.5.4 G.hn-mimo - G.9963

2.2.2.5.4.1 Drivers

2.2.2.5.4.2 G.9963 Details

2.2.2.5.4.3 Industry

2.3 MoCA Technology

2.3.1 General

2.3.1.1 Roadmap

2.3.2 Partnerships

2.3.3 Details

2.3.3.1 MoCA 2.0

2.3.3.1.1 MoCA 2.0 Technical Highlights

2.3.3.2 MoCA 2.5

2.3.4 Summary

2.3.5 Samples of Vendors

2.3.5 Comparison



3. Wireless ICT

3.1 IEEE 802.11ac

3.1.1 Approval

3.1.2 Advanced Wi-Fi Standard

3.1.3 Major Features: Summary

3.1.4 Benefits

3.1.5 Usage Models

3.1.6 Waves

3.1.7 Market Projections

3.1.8 Industry

3.1.9 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard

3.1.9.1 Comparison

3.2 P802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)

3.2.1 Scope

3.2.2 Pre-standard Products

3.3 60 GHz WLAN

3.3.1 Benefits and Issues

3.3.2 WiGig Alliance

3.3.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

3.3.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications

3.3.2.3 WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification

3.3.2.4 WiGig Display Extension Specification

3.3.2.5 Union

3.3.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

3.3.3.1 Status

3.3.3.2 Coexistence

3.3.3.3 Scope

3.3.3.4 Channelization

3.3.3.5 PHY

3.3.3.6 MAC

3.3.3.7 Specifics

3.3.3.8 Use Cases

3.3.3.9 Industry

3.3.3.10 Market

3.3.3.10.1 Market Drivers

3.3.3.10.2 Estimate

3.3.4 P802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi

3.3.4.1 Purpose and Schedule

3.3.4.2 Scope

3.3.4.3 Industry

3.4 Visible Light Communications (VLC)

3.4.1 VLC - Innovation

3.4.2 LED Specifics

3.4.2.1 Properties

3.4.2.2 Spectrum

3.4.3 Types

3.4.4 LED Modulation

3.4.4.1 Limitations

3.4.5 LED - Dual Functionality

3.4.6 Developments - History

3.4.7 Technical/Economic Characteristics

3.4.8 Communications Aspects: VLC

3.4.8.1 Place

3.4.8.2 Drivers

3.4.8.3 Industry Activity

3.4.8.4 VLC Standards Development

3.4.8.4.1 The IEEE 802.15.7 Standard

3.4.8.4.1.1 Considerations

3.4.8.4.1.2 Project

3.4.8.4.2 IEEE802.15.7r1

3.4.8.4.3 IEEE 802.11bb

3.4.8.4.4 IEEE 802.15.13

3.4.8.4.5 JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) Standards

3.4.8.4.5.1 JEITA CP-1221

3.4.8.4.5.2 JEITA CP-1222

3.4.8.4.3.3 JEITA CP-1223 (2013)

3.4.8.4.6 Visible Light Communications Association (VLCA)

3.4.8.4.6.1 General

3.4.8.4.4.2 Experimental Systems- VLCA Projects

3.4.8.4.5 ARIB T50

3.4.8.4.6 ECMA 397-2010

3.4.8.4.7 Li-Fi Consortium

3.4.9 VLC Channel - Details

3.4.9.1 General

3.4.9.2 Communications Channel

3.4.9.3 Transmitter

3.4.9.4 Receiver

3.4.9.4.1 Image Sensors

3.4.9.4.2 LED as Receiver

3.4.9.5 Major Characteristics

3.4.9.5.1 General

3.4.9.5.2 Modulation Specifics

3.4.9.5.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary

3.4.9.6 Emerging Areas

3.4.9.7 Limitations

3.4.10 Applications: Summary

3.4.10.1 Indoor VLC Channel

3.4.11 Market

3.4.12 Industry

3.4.13 5G View

3.4.13.1 Attocell

3.4.13.2 Cell Structures



4. Conclusions



Attachments

Attachment I: 802.11ad - related Patents Survey (2017-2019)

Attachment II: VLC - related Patents Survey (2017-2019)

Attachment III: 802.11ay - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)

Companies Mentioned



Actiontec

Aerohive (Acquired by Extreme Networks in 2019)

Arris (CommScope company)

Asus

Blu Wireless

Broadcom

Buffalo

Casio

Cisco

D-Link

Extollo

Firefly Wireless Networks

GigaFast Ethernet

Huawei

Intel

Lattice

Lea Networks

Linksys

LVX

Marvell

MaxLinear

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Netgear

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Peraso

PureLi-Fi

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Atheros

Quantenna (a division ON Semiconductor)

Redpine Signals

Siemens

Sineoji

Supreme Architecture

Tamura

Tensorcom

TP-Link

Trendnet

Zyxel

