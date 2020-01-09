Barrick Announcement of: Preliminary Q4 2019 production results on January 16, 2020 and Q4 2019 results on February 12, 2020
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its fourth quarter and year end results to end December 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 EST at Barrick’s corporate office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.
The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q4 2019 on January 16, 2020.
|Release of Q4
preliminary production and
sales information
|January 16, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC
|
Q4 results release
|February 12, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC
|Toronto results presentation
|
February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
Barrick Gold Corporation,
TD Canada Trust Tower
161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto
|Webcast linked to presentation
|
February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
http://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/34192/indexr.html
When prompted, enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email.
|
Conference call linked to
presentation
|
February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
|US/Canada (toll-free)
|1 800 319 4610
|UK (toll-free)
|0808 101 2791
|International (toll)
|+1 416 915 3239
|The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll),
access code 3969.
If you wish to receive an invitation to the presentation in Toronto, please contact Claudia Pitre or Kathy du Plessis at investor@barrick.com.
The Q4 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
|Enquiries:
|
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
Claudia Pitre
+1 416 307-5105
Email: CPitre@barrick.com
|
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
