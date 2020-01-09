Fraser Institute News Release: New book summarizes the ideas of Milton Friedman, an influencer of epic proportions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book about Milton Friedman, one of the most influential economists of the 20th century, spotlights his extraordinary contributions to economic theory, measurement and policy—and his unique ability to make these concepts accessible to the general public.



Published by the Fraser Institute, the book Essential Milton Friedman (and its accompanying website and animated videos) provides an easily accessible overview of Friedman’s key ideas.

“Friedman revolutionized the way economists think about so many issues including consumption, money and unemployment, and he developed and taught new ways of interpreting data that have been widely emulated to this day,” said the book’s author Steven Landsburg, a professor of economics at the University of Rochester.

But Friedman’s influence extended beyond economists. In the 20th century, he was the world’s foremost advocate for economic and personal freedom. Through his writings and media appearances, he educated millions about how markets work (and how governments often fail).

He also heavily influenced policymakers.

In the United States, he helped broaden educational choice, change the regulatory climate and end military conscription. Worldwide, most central banks now follow policies grounded in Friedman’s insights and recommendations, which have helped make the world richer and people more prosperous.

Friedman was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1912. His career began in earnest at the University of Chicago where he did most of his pioneering academic work. His 1962 bestseller Capitalism and Freedom (alongside his regular column in Newsweek magazine) made him a household name, and he won the Nobel Prize for economics in 1976. He died in 2006 at the age of 94. At the time of his death, he was still researching and writing—the Wall Street Journal published his final column the day after he died.

At www.essentialfriedman.org , you can download the complete book and individual chapters for free. And view short videos summarizing the key points of individual chapters.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Steven Landsburg

Economics Professor, University of Rochester

steven@landsburg.com

Jason Clemens

Executive Vice-President, Fraser Institute

jason.clemens@fraserinstitute.org

To arrange interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk at (604) 688-0221 ext. 517 or mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.