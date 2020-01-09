Families, National Lawyers, State Activists to Address Death and Violence Crisis in Mississippi State Prisons

Black-Empowerment.com

JACKSON, MS, USA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families of persons incarcerated in the state of Mississippi and concerned activists will appear with Black Lawyers for Justice National President Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. to announce direct plans of action to deal with the recent rash of deaths in Mississippi state prisons. A national press conference is scheduled for 1pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Mississippi State Capitol 400 High Street in Jackson, MS 39201.

Five inmates at three Mississippi prisons have died in the past week. One at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, one at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility, and three at one of America’s most notorious prisons, Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Seven prisoners have been killed since July 2019 at Parchman.

The mother of 25-year-old Walter “Keon” Gates who was stabbed to death at Parchman on December 31, 2019 still awaits a full account of what happened to her son. “They didn’t even call me to tell me my son was killed.” She learned of his death from other inmates and families who said her child had been zip-tied and stabbed repeatedly. Ms. Gates was advised to not view her son’s body because the wounds were so severe. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday. https://www.riverbender.com/sports-news/details.cfm?id=291308

The current violence comes after years of neglect. According to Mississippi Center for Investigative Reports and ProPublica, state officials have allowed conditions at Parchman to deteriorate since 2011 when federal courts ended oversight of the facility. Former MDOC Commissioner Chris Epps was charged in 2014 with bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges involving hundreds of million of taxpayers’ dollars.

https://www.propublica.org/article/lawmakers-refused-to-increase-an-infamous-prisons-funding-then-chaos-erupted

