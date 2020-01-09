MediPharm Labs White Labels Shelter’s Wayfarer Vape Cartridges, Delivers First Cannabis 2.0 Shipments

/EIN News/ -- BARRIE, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in research-driven, pharmaceutical quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative product production, is pleased to announce that it has completed its first deliveries under a cannabis 2.0 white label agreement (the “Agreement”) with 1193269 B.C. Ltd., which operates as Shelter Brand House (“Shelter”), a cannabis product development company.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary MediPharm Labs Inc., the Company is providing high-quality cannabis extracts, filling services and national distribution of a line of custom-formulated Shelter vape cartridges initially under the brand Wayfarer, along with other future contemplated brands. Shelter created Wayfarer for consumers with uncompromising tastes who want the highest-calibre experience along with sleek product design.

“Being among the first licence holders to bring newly approved, quality-assured cannabis concentrate derivative products to Canadian consumers confirms the continued execution of MediPharm Labs’ platform that we’ve built over the last five years,” said Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm Labs. “We intend to use our proven platform to expand our white label portfolio with serial innovators like Shelter who focus on building top, quality brands for all consumers.”

First Consumer-tested Shipments Completed

In December 2019, MediPharm Labs received initial purchase orders from provincially authorized distributors for Shelter’s Wayfarer-branded, quality-assured vape cartridges. Utilizing its new Cannabis Act research licence that allows sensory testing of final products, MediPharm Labs’ Research and Development Team selected formulations for the initially launched Wayfarer products after human feedback on terpenes and final products. MediPharm Labs confirms its initial shipments of Wayfarer Northern Lights (Indica) vape cartridges were delivered into three provinces, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba before the end of 2019.

“Shelter’s mission is to lead in both quality and innovation at every stage of bringing cannabis to market,” said Shelter’s CEO and founder, Mark Hauk. “Wayfarer cannabis vape cartridges are an outstanding example of Shelter’s custom hardware and brand development abilities. MediPharm Labs is our perfect production and distribution partner for Wayfarer.”

Agreement Terms

The Agreement, entered into in December 2019, has an initial term of 12 months, with an option to extend, and relates to the filling, formulation and distribution of Shelter-branded vape cartridges, subject to purchase orders and pricing from provincial distributors. Under the Agreement, MediPharm Labs will receive certain fees for services related to procurement, formulation, quality assurance, manufacturing and distributing to provincial retailers, along with a portion of revenue from sales of the Shelter vape cartridges.

Exhibition

Both MediPharm Labs (booth 1136) and Shelter will be exhibiting at the LIFT EXPO in Vancouver, January 9-11, 2020.

About Shelter

Shelter is a Canadian quality and innovation leader in processing, packaging and branding of cannabis products. Shelter is a consumer-focused brand and packaging development company that has, with its partners, created quality cannabis pre-rolls and vape pens under brand names Wildlife, Journey, Botany and Wayfarer. The Shelter Craft Collective creates custom partnerships with small-batch cultivators, enabling them to leverage Shelter’s portfolio of capabilities to bring their quality craft cannabis to market.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility and ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, sensory-tests, processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

Shelter’s Wayfarer Northern Lights (Indica) Vape Cartridges Produced and Distributed by MediPharm Labs in Canada



