Global Trauma Products Market Insights, 2019 to 2025

The global trauma products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Traumatic injuries sometimes lead to long term complications such as long-term disability, chronic pain and infections and so on. It includes the injuries causing severe damage to the body parts such as dislocations, traumatic amputations, fractures, and damage to soft tissues.



Road accidents are increasing across the globe, this is one of the major reasons that boosts the global trauma products market. According to the association of safe international road travel (ASIRT), around 1.3 million people lose their lives in road crashes each year, on an average 3,287 fatalities daily.



Apart from that, rising number of sports injuries, growing prevalence of symptomatic osteoarthritis owing to the increasing number of geriatric population, growth of more minimally invasive technique through the locking and hybrid systems and headless screws, and technological advancement in the medical field are boosting the global market upward in the forecast period.



Though, low awareness regarding trauma products, allergic reaction associated with trauma products and lack of skilled professional acts as a restraint in the growth of global trauma products market.



On the other hand, increasing number of collaborations, a partnership amongst major players, and major underserved population for fracture repair is in the emerging market this may act as an opportunity on the growth of the global market.



The global trauma products market is segmented on the basis of product, surgical site, and end-user. Geographically, the trauma products market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The prominent players operating in the global trauma products market include Smith and Nephew, PLC, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Wright Medical Group, N.V., CONMED Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., among others.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global trauma products market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global trauma products market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global trauma products market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

