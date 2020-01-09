Digital Development Partners Addresses Inquiries About MiteXstream, Black Bird’s Biopesticide

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) today responded to inquiries regarding MiteXstream, a biopesticide that targets spider mites, a significant pest in many agricultural crops, especially cannabis crops (both industrial hemp and marijuana). MiteXstream is to be distributed in the U.S. and Canada exclusively by its recently acquired Black Bird Potentials subsidiary. With preliminary testing completed, it is expected that application with the EPA for pesticide certification will be made in the near future.

Seeing MiteXstream’s efficacy is believing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfI5ms9lnMw&t=34s

The Spider Mite Problem. Spider mites can destroy crops, literally overnight, with webs of destruction. These pests attack many valuable crops, including cannabis (both industrial hemp and marijuana), coffee and hops, as well as house plants. DGDM’s President, Fabian G. Deneault, experienced spider mite destruction firsthand, during his time as a licensed MMJ grower in Montana. To combat the spider mites, Mr. Deneault developed the MiteXstream formulation. Mr. Deneault soon realized that the spider mite issue is an industry-wide problem for cannabis growers, as well as for coffee and hops growers all over the world.

MiteXstream’s Unique Qualities. “MiteXstream kills spider mites nearly on contact, destroys the webs and destroys the eggs,” explained Mr. Deneault. “I have had several growers in Montana test MiteXstream and, simply put, they cannot wait for us to get EPA certification so they can buy it. And we are eager to enter the $18 billion worldwide pesticide market.” Mr. Deneault continued, by listing the unique qualities of MiteXstream:

Marijuana, industrial hemp and other crops can be treated through the day of harvest

All marijuana state testing standards (including Oregon) are satisfied at zero parts per billion

Kills spider mites and other similar pests, and their eggs

Kills mold and mildew (to be included in EPA label approval process)

Plant-based formulation

Poses no danger to humans or animals

Extremely cost effective per acre

Corporate Action. DGDM intends to change its corporate name to “Black Bird Potentials Inc.”, in the near future.

About Black Bird Potentials Inc.

Founded in October 2018, Black Bird Potentials manufactures and sells Zero-THC CBD products, including CBD Oils and CBD-infused personal care products. In addition, Black Bird Potentials is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird Potentials is the exclusive U.S. distributor for MiteXstream, a pesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020. Black Bird’s website is: https://www.bbpotentials.com.

About Digital Development Partners, Inc.

DGDM has adopted the business plan of Black Bird Potentials Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact :

Eric Newlan

Vice President

eric@newlan.com



