Global Light Therapy Markets, 2019-2025: Analyzed by Product Type, Light Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Therapy Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global light therapy market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for non-invasive therapeutics procedures and the growing prevalence of physiological and sleep disorders that in turn, increase the demand for light therapies across the globe. Furthermore, the rising number of SAD, psoriasis diseases further creates a demand for light therapy for the treatment of such disorders. There are several diseases that utilize light therapy products such as lamps, lightboxes, light visors, handheld devices, dawn simulators, and others. However, the side effects of UV light therapy is projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global light therapy market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global light therapy market. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the North American light therapy market include the increasing adoption of advanced noninvasive therapies such as light therapies for various diseases and high expenditure on advanced healthcare devices and treatment systems.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific light therapy market growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with rising awareness towards advanced treatment options for various physiological disorders and SAD in the region.



The global light therapy market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. Some of the key players of the light therapy market include Beurer GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lucimed SA, Lumie, Northern Light Technologies, Inc., Verilux, Inc., Zepter International, and among others.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the light therapy market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global light therapy market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global light therapy market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global light therapy market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Light therapy Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Lamps

5.1.2. Light Box

5.1.3. Light Visor

5.1.4. Handheld device

5.1.5. Dawn Simulator

5.1.6. Others (Light therapy bulb)

5.2. Global Light therapy Market by Light Type

5.2.1. Red Light

5.2.2. Blue Light

5.2.3. White light

5.2.4. Others (Purple)

5.3. Global Light therapy Market by Application

5.3.1. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

5.3.2. Psoriasis

5.3.3. Acne

5.3.4. Vitiligo

5.3.5. Sleeping Disorders

5.3.6. Others (Eczema, Winter blues)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aura DayLight

7.2. Berkeley Lights, Inc.

7.3. Beurer GmbH

7.4. BioPhotas, Inc.

7.5. First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

7.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.8. LightStim

7.9. Lucimed SA

7.10. Lumie

7.11. NATUREBRIGHT

7.12. Northern Light Technologies, Inc.

7.13. Red Therapy Co. LLC

7.14. The Daavlin Co.

7.15. The Sunbox Co.

7.16. Verilux, Inc.

7.17. Zepter International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pzj6b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.