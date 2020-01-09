Global Mixed Reality (MR) Headsets Market, Forecast to 2025 - Emergence of Start-ups Across the Globe is Expected to Fuel Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mixed reality headsets market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.



The mixed reality headsets market is mainly driven by the enhanced features of the technology, as it has considerably improved the performance of 3D multimedia. Increasing adoption of mixed reality technology in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, entertainment, and live events, is successfully implementing positive impacts on market growth. Technological advancement in mixed reality technology along with its utilization in extreme training in healthcare and defense further augments the growth of the market.



However, the high cost of these headsets and safety issues related to the mixed reality gaming are some factors hampering the growth of the market.



Besides these constraints, the mixed reality market is yet to explore its full potential. The mixed reality technology has efficient potential to be developed in untapped applications and the emergence of start-ups across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.



Geographically, the global mixed reality headsets market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the global mixed reality headsets market. The increasing government funding for the deployment of advanced technologies and the high per capita income of the population are some of the major factors for the dominant position of North America in the global market.



Further, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global mixed reality headsets market during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, Rising demand for mixed reality headsets applications and devices for 3D visualization and disease detection in medical applications has been one of the major drivers for the mixed reality market in Asia-Pacific.



The global mixed reality headsets market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. Some of the key players of the mixed reality headsets market include Microsoft Corp., HP Development Co., L.P., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus VR, LLC), Acer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and HTC Corp.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the mixed reality headsets market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, and technological development, among others.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global mixed reality headsets market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global mixed reality headsets market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global mixed reality headsets market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Microsoft Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. HP Development Co., L.P.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus VR, LLC)

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Acer Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market by Application

5.1.1. Gaming & Entertainment

5.1.2. Automotive

5.1.3. Training and Education

5.1.4. Healthcare

5.1.5. Others (Tourism, Real Estate, Defense, Space Research)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Acer Inc.

7.2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

7.3. Apple Inc.

7.4. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

7.5. Avegant Corp.

7.6. Bristol VR Lab Ltd.

7.7. Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus VR, LLC)

7.8. Holoeyes, Inc.

7.9. HoloKit

7.10. Holo-Light GmbH

7.11. HP Development Co., L.P.

7.12. HTC Corp.

7.13. Lenovo Group Ltd.

7.14. Magic Leap, Inc.

7.15. Microsoft Corp.

7.16. Nreal Ltd.

7.17. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



