Global Call Center AI Market Report 2019-2025: Analysis on BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Industries

The global call center AI market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing trend towards AI-based customer care services in various enterprises coupled with a huge amount of data in several industries such as retail, BFSI, and others.



Technological advancement in AI and machine learning offers substantial growth opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period. According to the World Economic Forum, the connected world is producing data at a pace that is unprecedented in human history. According to its estimation, in February 2017, more than 3 billion people are connected to the internet compared to just 2.3 million in 1990. These 3 billion people generating data every second, which has led to the growth of big data.



Several researchers have discovered a potential connection between robust data management strategy and companies' financial performance. This enables businesses to reach the market faster with products and services that are efficiently associated with customer needs.



Geographically, the global call center AI market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. The government support is contributing to the North American market growth.



For instance, in February 2019, the US president signed an executive order for the American AI initiative. The federal government will play a crucial role to facilitate AI R&D and encourage the trust of the Americans for the development and deployment of AI-associated technologies and training a workforce capable of using AI in their occupations. IT companies are outsourcing the development of applications to other developers while retaining close control of their data and source code.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth in the global market owing to the large consumer base coupled rising AI solutions in the retail industry.



The global call center AI market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the call center AI industry include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE, Artificial Solutions Holding Ash AB, Avaya Inc., Oracle Corp., Nuance Communications, Inc., Conversica, Inc., Kore.ai, Inc. Creative Virtual, Ltd., and others.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the call center AI market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



