Global Drug Discovery Market 2019-2027 - Rising Demand for Specialty Medicines

The global drug discovery market is estimated to grow exponentially during the forecast period 2019-2027 in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 8.28%.



An increase in the aged population, a rise in healthcare expenses, growth in lifestyle-oriented diseases, and technological advancements are the major factors that drive the overall growth of the drug discovery market. Rigid government regulations and poor reimbursement policies are some of the challenges that restrain market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of generic drugs on a large scale hampers the growth rate of drugs.



However, there are significant market opportunities for the growth of the drug discovery market. Many healthcare industries are making investments in improving Big Data analytics. This reduces inefficiency and provide services at affordable costs. The rising demand for specialty medicine is also expected to boost the small molecule drug discovery and hence, creating growth opportunities for the drug discovery market.



The drug discovery market in Asia-Pacific is projecting an upward trend, and it is fastest-growing among the regions. The increasing GDP of various countries in the region have influenced the market growth. In countries like China and India, public as well as private sectors are investing huge amounts to support drug discovery.



Japan is known for its technological advancements in several industries. For instance, Japanese corporations have invented a revolutionary system named Peptide Discovery Platform System (PPDS), which helps to manually create millions of various kinds of peptides and extract it for the new drug. This invention has given a new approach to drug discovery.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Drug Discovery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Pestle Outlook

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Value Chain Outlook

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Aged Population

2.8.2. Technological Advancements

2.8.3. Rise in the Healthcare Expenditure

2.8.4. Surge in Lifestyle Oriented Diseases

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Delay in Product Launches

2.9.2. Restricting Growth Rate of A Drug Due to Generic Drugs

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Significant Investment By Healthcare Industries in Improving Big-Data Analytical Capabilities

2.10.2. Rising Demand for Specialty Medicines

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Poor Reimbursements Policies in Emerging Nations

2.11.2. Stringent Government Regulations



3. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By Drug Type

3.1. Small Molecule Drug

3.2. Biologic Drug



4. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By Technology

4.1. High Throughput Screening

4.2. Biochips

4.3. Bioinformatics

4.4. Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

4.5. Combinatorial Chemistry

4.6. Nanotechnology

4.7. Spectroscopy

4.8. Metabolomics

4.9. Other Technologies



5. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By Service

5.1. Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (Dmpk) Services

5.2. Chemical Services

5.3. Biological Services

5.4. Other Pharmaceutical Services



6. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Research Institutes

6.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

6.4. Other End-Users



7. Drug Discovery Market - Regional Outlook



8. Company Profiles



9. Research Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Antares Pharma

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lily and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Llc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

