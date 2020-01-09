Worldwide Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market Insights, 2019-2030 - Potential Application Areas, Likely Adoption Rate, Expected Pricing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market: Focus on Acoustophoresis, Buoyancy, Dielectrophoresis, Magnetophoretics, Microfluidics, Optoelectronics, Traceless Affinity and Other Technologies, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for novel cell sorting and separation technologies (beyond conventional methods). The study presents detailed analyses of cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, that are based on the aforementioned technologies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the novel cell sorting and separation market. Based on multiple parameters, such as potential application areas, likely adoption rate, and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market, over the period 2019-2030.

In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:

[A] potential application areas (research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications)

[B] end users (academic institutes, clinical testing labs, hospitals, and commercial organizations)

[C] type of offering (cell sorters, and consumables and isolation kits)

[D] cell sorting technology (buoyancy-activated, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, and other advanced technologies)

[E] type of cell (adult stem cells, CAR-T cells, circulating fetal cells, circulating tumor cells, dendritic cells, embryonic stem cells, insect cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, microbial cells, sperm cells, TCR cells, TILs, and tumor cells / cancer cells)

[F] size of cell (< 5 m, 5-10 m, 10-15 m, 15-25 m, and > 25 m)

[G] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.

In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.

Over the years, extensive research in the field of flow cytometry has enabled the development of a variety of novel technologies that are capable of efficiently isolating cells from tissue samples and/or heterogeneous cell populations. In fact, since 2014, over 3,000 patents were reported to have been filed/granted related to such advanced techniques, indicating the rapid pace of innovation in this domain.



Developers of the aforementioned technologies claim that these new techniques offer numerous benefits, including fast and precise cell sorting, reduced sample requirement, improved portability, reduced risk to cell viability, and negligible need for expensive biochemical/magnetic labels.

Moreover, they have been shown to be compatible for use across a myriad of applications, including research studies (bacteriology, immunology, stem cell research, and viral titering and infectivity), biomedical diagnostics (circulating tumor cell detection, in vitro fertilization, and non-invasive prenatal diagnosis), biological therapy-related process operations (bio-banking, drug discovery, sample preparation, single-cell sequencing, and tumor cell characterization), and cell-based therapeutics (B- or T-cell immunotherapies).



Consequently, these techniques have captured the interest of several stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is also worth highlighting that stakeholders in this domain have received significant support from both private and public investors.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 220 innovative cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, along with information on their respective specifications (such as size, weight, cell flow rate, cell sort rate, cell analysis rate, cell purity and viability, process time, and operating temperature and pressure), cell sorting technology (acoustophoresis, buoyancy-activated, dielectrophoresis, magnetic levitation, microfluidics, optoelectronics, photoacoustics, traceless affinity, and others), type of cell (animal cells, cancer cells, immune cells, microbial cells, red blood cells / platelets, stem cells, and others), cell separation approach (positive selection, negative selection and depletion), basis for separation (cell morphology and physiology, cell size and density, surface biomarkers, surface charge and adhesion, and others), and end-use / application (research studies, biomedical diagnostics, biological therapy-related process operations, and cell-based therapeutics).

An insightful company competitiveness analysis, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on size of employee base and experience in this segment of the industry) and portfolio-related parameters, such as number of products offered, number of target cells, end use(s) / application(s), and key product specification(s).

Comprehensive profiles of key industry players (shortlisted on the basis of company competitiveness analysis scores) that are currently offering novel cell sorters/consumables and cell isolation kits, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its proprietary product(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed/granted related to novel cell sorting and separation technologies, since 2014. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed/granted), and current intellectual property-related benchmarks and valuation.

Detailed publication analysis of more than 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the research focus within the industry. It also highlights the key trends observed across the publications, including information on innovative technologies, potential application areas, target disease indications, type of cell, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of publication, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, in the period 2014-Q1 2019, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, distribution agreements, mergers/acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, product development agreements, product utilization agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants/awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies that are engaged in this field.

An analysis to estimate the likely demand for novel cell sorting products and solutions across key application areas, including research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications, in different global regions for the period 2019-2030.

Companies Mentioned



1087systems

48Hour Discovery

5AM Ventures

Abbott

AbbVie

Academia Sinica

Academic Medical Centre

Academy of Military Medical Sciences

Accelerate Diagnostics

ACEA Biosciences

AcouSort

Active Biotech

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adelaide Research & Innovation

AdnaGen

ADS BIOTEC

Advanced Virus Detection Technologies Interest Group

Aegea Biotechnologies

Aenitis Technologies

Agency for Science, Technology and Research

Agilent Technologies

AIM Group International

AIMM Therapeutics

Akadeum Life Sciences

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alder BioPharmaceuticalss

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkem Laboratories

Amazentis

Ambergen

American Institute of Health

Amgen

AnaptysBio

Ancera

Angel HQ

Angel Round Capital Fund

ANGLE

Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

ANSYS

Anzu Partners

ApoCell

Argonaut Manufacturing Services

arivis

Artiman Ventures

Ascent Bio-Nano Technologies

Ascus Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

Augusta University

Aurora Life Technologies

AVIVA Biosciences

Barts Cancer Institute

Base4 Innovation

Bay City Capital

Bayer

BC Cancer Agency

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Genomics Institute

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Betta Pharmaceuticals

BGI Group

Biocept

Bioceptive

BioCrine

BioFluidica

BioInfleXion Point Partners

BIOK

Biolidics

BioMEMS Resource Center

BioMimetic Therapeutics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOSS

Bio-Techne

BioTheranostics

BioView

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boyalife Group

Bpifrance

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Bucher Biotec

C4 Therapeutics

California Institute of Technology

California NanoSystems Institute

Caltag Medsystems

Cambridge Consultants

Cambridge Enterprise

Canary Center at Stanford

Cancer Genetics

Cancer Institute of Greenville Health System

Cancer Metastasis Laboratory, University of Basel

Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute

CANCER-ID

Canon US Life Sciences

Capio Biosciences

Caris Life Sciences

Carnegie Mellon University

Case Western Reserve University

Catalyst Biosciences

Celgene

Cell Microsystems

Cell Signaling Technology

Cell.Copedia

Cellaviva

CellectCell

Cellenion

Cellix

CellMax Life

Celsee

Center for Advanced Medical Products

Centre Lon Brard

Cephalon

Cesca Therapeutics

CFD Research

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

ChemoCentryx

Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cipla

Clinomics

Columbia University

Cornell University

Corning

Creative BioArray

Creative Diagnostics

CREST

CRV International

CureGene

Cytonome

CytoVale

Cytovance Biologics

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Danaher

DAON BioSciences

Decheng Capital

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Lund University

Detroit Innovate

DiaSorin

Diffusion Capital Partners

Draper Laboratory

Duke University

eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Eisai

EKF Diagnostics

eLab Ventures

Eli Lilly

EMV Capital

Engender Technologies

Enlivex Therapeutics

Enterprise Angels

Epic Sciences

Evercyte

EXONBio

Fiona Stanley Hospital

Five3 Genomics

FloDesign Sonics

Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute

Fluidigm

France Innovation Scientifique et Transfert

French National Center for Scientific Research

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center

FusionX Ventures

GE Healthcare

GenapSys

Genentech

General Automation Lab Technologies

Genewiz

Genial Laboratory Automation

Genoa Ventures

Georgetown University

Georgia Tech Research Institute

Gilead Sciences

GILUPI

Glass Capital Management

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GOM

Grace Bio-Labs

Greenwoods Asset Management

GRI Bio

Guangxi Academy of Sciences

Hahn-Schickard

Halcyon Biomedical

Halozyme Therapeutics

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Harvard University

Horizon Discovery

Hubei Cancer Clinical Study Center

Humacyte

Humanitas Research Hospital

Hunan Agen Medicine Laboratory Technology

IBA Lifesciences

Icahn School of Medicine

ICE Angels

iCellate

ICREA

Ignyta

Illumina Ventures

IMEC

immatics biotechnologies

Immunomedics

ImmunoQure

Inabata

Inbiomotion

IncellDx

IncoCell Tianjin

Incyte

Inguran

Innate Pharma

Innovate UK

Innovative Biochips

Innovative Micro Technology

Inova

Institute of Cancer Research, London

Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry

Instrumentation Laboratory

Intrinsic LifeSciences

Invention Science Fund

Invest Michigan

Invetech

iPS Portal

Janssen Biotech

Japan Science and Technology Agency

Jiulongpo District People's Hospital

Jiva Sciences

John Hopkins University

John Wayne Cancer Institute

Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

Karolinska Institute

Kataoka

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Keswick Ventures

Kiyatec

Koek Biotechnology

Kymab

LabCorp

Landos Biopharma

Lawson Health Research Institute

Leica Biosystems

LevitasBio

LG Electronics

LIDE Biotech

Life Technologies

Livzon Pharmaceuticals

London Business Angels

LPATH

LumaCyte

Luminex

LungLifeAI

Lupin

Mackay Memorial Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mayo Clinic Foundation

MD Anderson Cancer Center

MDxK

Medigen Biotech

MeMed Diagnostics

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck

Metabiota

Microbix Biosystems

MicroMedicine

Middle East Technical University

Mikro Biyosistemler

Mikro Systems

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

MilliporeSigma

Miltenyi Biotec

Morehouse School of Medicine

Morphotek

Mumbai Angels

Namocell

NanoCellect Biomedical

Nanosphere

NanoTag Biotechnologies

National Cancer Centre Singapore

National Cancer Institute

National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases

National Center for Nanoscience and Technology

National Institute for Health Research

National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals

National Institute of Drug Abuse

National Institute of General Medical Sciences

National Institutes of Health

National University Hospital

National University of Ireland Galway's Regenerative Medicine Institute

National University of Singapore

Naval Research Laboratory

Nektar Therapeutics

NeoDiagnostix

NeuroVision Pharma

New York Upstate Cord Blood Bank

New Zealand Venture Investment Fund

Newable Private Investing

NextGem

Nodality

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ohio State Innovation Foundation

On-chip Biotechnologies

Oregon Health & Science University

Organovo

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Orthohealing Center Management

Osaka University Venture Capital

Owl biomedical

OYAK

Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Channel

Packers Sanitation Services

Parkwalk Advisors

Partec

Penn State Research Foundation

PerkinElmer

Pfizer

Pharmaxis

Philips

Phywe

pluriSelect Life Science

Purdue Research Foundation

Qiagen

Quad Technologies

Qventures

R&D Systems

RareCyte

Real Tech Fund

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regionalt Cancercentrum Stockholm-Gotland

RIKEN Bioresource Research Center

Riverside's Highlander Venture Fund

Roche

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Rowan University

Rush University Medical Center

Samsung Medical Center

Sandoz

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Scholar Rock

ScreenCell

Seoulin Bioscience

Sequenom

Sequenta

Seventure Partners

Severance Hospital

Shilps Sciences

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Singapore General Hospital

Singapore Immunology Network

Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology

Singh Molecular Medicine

Singular BIO

Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital

Siwa Therapeutics

Skne University Hospital

Sloan Kettering Institute

Sony Biotechnology

Southampton General Hospital

Sphere Fluidics

SpheriTech

SRI International

Stand Up To Cancer

Stanford University

Stanford Women's Cancer Center

StemBioSys

Stempeutics Research

Stony Brook University

Streck

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sutter Health

Syllogistech

SynGen Biotech

Syno Capital

Sysmex

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Targeted Technology Fund

Technical University of Denmark

Telegraph Hill Partners

Texas Stem Cell

The Fourth People's Hospital of Chongqing

Theranosis Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThermoGenesis

ThinkCyte

Tisch Cancer Institute

Tokai Pharmaceuticals

TOMY Digital Biology

TorpedoDx

Tracon Pharmaceuticals

Trinity College Dublin

TumorGenesis

Twist Bioscience

Tyme

UCB Biopharma

UCLA Medical Center

Union Biometrica

United States Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases

United States Environmental Protection Agency

University of British Columbia

University of California

University of Chicago

University of Edinburgh

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Iowa Research Foundation

University of Kansas

University of Maryland

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina

University of Notre Dame

University of Oxford John Radcliffe Hospital

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Texas

University of Utah

University of Virginia School of Medicine

Uppsala University

US Department of Veterans Affairs

Vancouver Prostate Centre

Vanderbilt University

Vegenics

VentureSouth

Vertical Venture Partners

Vortex Biosciences

VWR

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Washington University

Wego Medical Systems

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Wright State University

Xcell Biosciences

Yale University

Zeiss

Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals

Zurich Instruments

ZymoGenetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5thezh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.