AS-Interface Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Executive Summary

Global AS-Interface Market is valued approximately at USD 698.45 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. AS- Interface is basically an Actuator Sensor Interface which is a bus system that connects all sensors and actuators on the lowest field level with extreme control, ease and safety. The advantage of this interface is that it is cost effective in establishing network and support easy engineering. Further, the demand of innovative and efficient process automation in process industry and quick installation of AS interface by using minimum number of cables is eventually growing day by day. Also, there are expectations of industrial revolution to generate opportunities in several automotive industries based on such applications and increasing adoption of safety at work of is fuel the demand of AS-Interface system. However, the AS-Interface Market faces a major restraint with the decline and fluctuation in the price rates of oil and gas which affect the infrastructure investment. Further, the major challenge for AS-Interface Market is lack of awareness regarding the benefits of AS-Interface system across the globe.

The regional analysis of AS-Interface Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing AS-Interface Market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 as it helps in monitoring the communication among connected devices and helps in detecting faults. Factors such as support of government and growing communication, automation and process industry infrastructure, would create lucrative growth prospects for the AS-Interface Market across Asia-Pacific region and another region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

Baumer Electric AG

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Siemens AG

Valmet Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE Ericsson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

AS-I Gateway/Master

AS-I Slaves

AS-Interface Power Supply

AS-I Cables

By Application:

Material Handling

• Use of AS-Interface in Airport for Baggage Handling

• Bottle Sorting with the Help of AS-Interface

• Packaging

• Laser Cutting

Drive Control

• AS-Interface Module Controls Dc Motors in Conveyor Application

Building Automation

• Role of AS-Interface in Fire and Smoke Damper

Others

By Industry:

Food & Beverages

• AS-Interface Safety at Work (Asisafe) Increases the Safety in Food Industry Plants

Chemicals

Paper

Oil & Gas

Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Use of AS-Interface in Reverse Osmosis as A Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

• AS-Interface Used in Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Automotive

• AS-Interface in Wheel Assembly Application

Metal & Mining

Others

• Aerospace

• Semiconductor

