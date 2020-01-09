AS-Interface Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global AS-Interface Market by Component, Application, Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026” reports to its database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AS-Interface Market:
Executive Summary
Global AS-Interface Market is valued approximately at USD 698.45 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. AS- Interface is basically an Actuator Sensor Interface which is a bus system that connects all sensors and actuators on the lowest field level with extreme control, ease and safety. The advantage of this interface is that it is cost effective in establishing network and support easy engineering. Further, the demand of innovative and efficient process automation in process industry and quick installation of AS interface by using minimum number of cables is eventually growing day by day. Also, there are expectations of industrial revolution to generate opportunities in several automotive industries based on such applications and increasing adoption of safety at work of is fuel the demand of AS-Interface system. However, the AS-Interface Market faces a major restraint with the decline and fluctuation in the price rates of oil and gas which affect the infrastructure investment. Further, the major challenge for AS-Interface Market is lack of awareness regarding the benefits of AS-Interface system across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4803850-global-as-interface-market-by-component-as-i
The regional analysis of AS-Interface Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing AS-Interface Market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 as it helps in monitoring the communication among connected devices and helps in detecting faults. Factors such as support of government and growing communication, automation and process industry infrastructure, would create lucrative growth prospects for the AS-Interface Market across Asia-Pacific region and another region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH
Baumer Electric AG
Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
Siemens AG
Valmet Corporation
ABB Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
IFM Electronic GmbH
Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg
Schneider Electric SE Ericsson
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components:
AS-I Gateway/Master
AS-I Slaves
AS-Interface Power Supply
AS-I Cables
By Application:
Material Handling
• Use of AS-Interface in Airport for Baggage Handling
• Bottle Sorting with the Help of AS-Interface
• Packaging
• Laser Cutting
Drive Control
• AS-Interface Module Controls Dc Motors in Conveyor Application
Building Automation
• Role of AS-Interface in Fire and Smoke Damper
Others
By Industry:
Food & Beverages
• AS-Interface Safety at Work (Asisafe) Increases the Safety in Food Industry Plants
Chemicals
Paper
Oil & Gas
Water and Wastewater Treatment
• Use of AS-Interface in Reverse Osmosis as A Water Treatment
Pharmaceuticals
• AS-Interface Used in Biopharmaceuticals Industry
Automotive
• AS-Interface in Wheel Assembly Application
Metal & Mining
Others
• Aerospace
• Semiconductor
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global AS-Interface Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global AS-Interface Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global AS-Interface Market Analysis
Chapter 5. Global AS-Interface Market, by Solution
Chapter 6. Global AS-Interface Market, by Service
Chapter 7. Global AS-Interface Market, by Application
Chapter 8. Global AS-Interface Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 10. Research Process
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4803850-global-as-interface-market-by-component-as-i
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.