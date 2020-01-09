Food Authenticity World Market Outlook, 2019 to 2025 - Data on Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Based, Isotope Methods, Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay-Based/Elisa, and Other Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Authenticity Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food authenticity market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing strict government regulations regarding food fraud, increasing Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) owing to increasing competition among food producers, and increasing food fraud such as false labeling, certification, and adulteration. However, factors such as complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations tend to restrain the growth of the market.



The global food authenticity market is segmented on the basis of technology and target testing. Based on the technology, the market is further segmented into PCR-based, mass spectrometry, isotopes method, immunoassay/Elisa based, and others. PCR-based technology is expected to hold a significant share in the market followed by mass spectrometry.

Further, on the basis of target testing, the market is segmented into adulteration tests, meat speciation, false labeling, and others. Food adulteration test is expected to contribute a prominent share in the market due to increasing food adulteration activities across the globe.



Geographically, the study of the global food authenticity market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America and Europe are expected to contribute a major share owing to the presence of stringent government policies to ensure food authenticity. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Further, the market report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the key players include SGS S.A., ALS Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC.



Report Coverage

Comprehensive research methodology of the global food authenticity market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global food authenticity market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global dental food authenticity market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Intertek Group PLC

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2. Eurofins Scientific SE

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3. SGS S.A.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. ALS Ltd.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Food Authenticity Market by Technology

5.1.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Based

5.1.2. Isotope Methods

5.1.3. Mass Spectrometry

5.1.4. Immunoassay-Based/Elisa

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Global Food Authenticity Market by Target Testing

5.2.1. Adulteration Tests

5.2.2. Meat Speciation

5.2.3. False Labeling

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Accugen Labs, Inc.

7.2. ALS Ltd.

7.3. AsureQuality Ltd.

7.4. Bureau Veritas S.A.

7.5. Campden BRI Ltd.

7.6. EMSL Analytical Inc.

7.7. Eurofins Scientific SE

7.8. Genetic ID Inc.

7.9. Intertek Group PLC

7.10. LGC Group

7.11. Merieux NutriSciences Corp.

7.12. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

7.13. NEOGEN Corp.

7.14. NSF International

7.15. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

7.16. SGS S.A.

7.17. The Authentic Food Co. Ltd.

7.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



