CRISPR Technology Market Insights and Forecast, 2019-2025 - Analysis of Biomedical, Agricultural and Industrial Applications

The global CRISPR technology market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



Industry giants are working in CRISPR technology development and are investing in the R&D of the technology. Such investments are expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future.



The global CRISPR technology market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. Based on the application, the market is segmented into biomedical applications, agricultural applications, and industrial applications. In fruit crops, CRISPR technology has numerous applications as it improves the important agronomic traits such as biotic and abiotic stress tolerance and fruit quality.



Further, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes. CRISPR being a really new technology seeks the interest of everyone from doctors to academic & research institutes. CRISPR holds a lot of hidden potentials to cure many rare and incurable diseases that are still to be discovered and is driving the academic & research institutes as an end-user segment to grow with a significant rate in the market.



Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). Among these, North America is expected to hold a prominent position in the global CRISPR technology market. The presence of major pharma companies in the region tends to enhance the growth of the global CRISPR market.



Further, the report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, and others.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global CRISPR technology market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global CRISPR technology market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global CRISPR technology market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Merck KGaA

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. GenScript Biotech Corp.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Horizon Discovery Group PLC

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. CRISPR Technology Market by Application

5.1.1. Biomedical Applications

5.1.2. Agricultural Applications

5.1.3. Industrial Applications

5.2. Global CRISPR Technology Market by End-User

5.2.1. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2.2. Academic & Research Institutes



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AstraZeneca PLC

7.2. BASF SE

7.3. Beam Therapeutics Inc.

7.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.5. Caribou Bioscience Inc.

7.6. Cellectics SA

7.7. Cibus, Ltd.

7.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG

7.9. Danaher Corp.

7.10. Editas Medicine

7.11. GeneCopoeia inc.

7.12. GenScript Biotech Corp.

7.13. Horizon Discovery Group PLC

7.14. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

7.15. Lonza Group Ltd.

7.16. Merck KGaA

7.17. New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.18. Origene Technologies, Inc.

7.19. Pairwise Plants

7.20. Precision Bioscience, Inc.

7.21. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

7.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.23. Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.24. Tropic Biosciences UK LTD.

7.25. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.



