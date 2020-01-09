Personalized Stem Cells Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Robert Harman, Recently Presented at Trauma Conference

PSC Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Robert Harman

Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. recently attended and presented at the Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care conference.

Trauma creates a major need for stem cells.” — Dr. Robert Harman

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Stem Cells, Inc (“PSC”), a human adipose-derived stem cell company, recently attended and presented at the Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care conference. The CTTACC conference took place on December 11-13, 2019 in San Diego, California. The meeting brought together clinicians, scientists, academics, and representatives from various health organizations with a goal to discuss the science and barriers surrounding the use of cellular therapies in trauma and critical care.

PSC Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Robert Harman, was asked to participate as a panelist in a session entitled Optimizing Cell Product Development and Delivery to Patients. According to Dr. Harman, “Trauma creates a major need for stem cells.” Since stem cells have been shown to act immediately to reduce cell death, modulate inflammation, block pain, and reduce fibrosis, it is clear there is a place for cell therapy in trauma and critical care medicine.

In July of 2019, PSC received FDA approval for a New Drug (IND) application to conduct clinical trials for use of a person’s own adipose-derived stem cells to treat their osteoarthritis. The first clinical trial for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis was launched in September 2019 and is ongoing.

This is the first of several planned clinical trials which will enable qualified PSC-enrolled physicians to provide FDA compliant, quality cell therapy to patients suffering from osteoarthritis. PSC plans to conduct a series of FDA approved clinical trials starting with uses in orthopedics and expanding to other medical conditions such as trauma in the future.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance and legitimize human regenerative medicine. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), offers qualified physicians who enroll, an FDA compliant autologous stem cell product (from patient’s own fat tissue) for use in FDA approved clinical trials. PSC is driving development and adoption of stem cell and regenerative medicine within the FDA-IND process by providing cGMP manufactured, quality tested cells, and well-defined clinical trials. PSC has licensed a portfolio of over 70 issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.