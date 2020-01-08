Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Display, PMG and CT Tube Businesses Grow Quarter over Quarter

Net sales of $39.6 million were down 4.1% from last year’s second quarter, primarily from economic softness in the PMT power grid tube business and a slow ramp up in sales in the semiconductor wafer fab equipment business. In addition, Healthcare sales were down overall due to soft equipment sales in Latin America.

These declines were partially offset by significantly increased sales for our PMG products. Also, Canvys sales increased by 20.9% and Healthcare CT tube sales were up by 11.9%.

Gross margin increased to 32.0% of net sales versus 31.4% of net sales for the prior year’s second quarter.

Operating expenses decreased $0.2 million to $13.2 million compared to prior year.

Operating loss was $0.5 million, same as last year’s second quarter.

Cash and investments were $46.1 million at November 30, 2019 versus $46.5 million at the end of the first quarter of this fiscal year.

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 4.1% to $39.6 million compared to net sales of $41.3 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Canvys sales increased by $1.4 million or 20.9% due to higher demand in both its North American and European markets. Although PMT sales benefited from much higher sales of power conversion and RF and microwave components, overall sales for PMT decreased $2.7 million or 8.4%. This was primarily due to a soft market for power grid tubes with OEM customers and the quarter over quarter decline in sales to the semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment market. Sales in the semiconductor wafer fab market are starting to improve but were held in check due to our suppliers’ inability to deliver critical parts. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.3 million or 12.6% as a result of lower sales of equipment in Latin America, partially offset by higher sales of our ALTA750 TM CT tube.

Gross margin decreased to $12.7 million, or 32.0% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $13.0 million, or 31.4% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Margin increased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a favorable product mix in Richardson Healthcare and significantly improved manufacturing overhead absorption in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare.

Operating expenses were $13.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower severance and legal expenses, partially offset by higher research and development expenses for Richardson Healthcare.

As a result, the Company reported an operating loss of $0.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the same as in the prior year’s second quarter. Other expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, compared to other income of $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

The income tax provision of $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than the prior year’s second quarter provision and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.6 million compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

“We are pleased to see growth resulting from the investments we are making in our healthcare, power and microwave technologies, and display businesses,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “We will continue to closely manage operating expenses and cash flow in line with revenue trends to ensure we maximize efficiency,” he concluded.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019

Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2020 were $80.3 million, a decrease of 6.1%, compared to net sales of $85.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019. Sales decreased by $6.9 million or 10.3% for PMT, but increased by $1.5 million or 10.7% for Canvys and $0.3 million or 6.0% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross margin decreased to $25.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to $26.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin increased to 31.9% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to 31.5% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of a favorable product mix and manufacturing overhead absorption for Healthcare.

Operating expenses decreased to $26.0 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to $26.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. The decrease was due to lower severance, legal and IT expenses.

Operating loss during the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $0.4 million, compared to an operating income of $0.4 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019.

Other income for the first six months of fiscal 2020, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, the same as in the first six months of fiscal 2019.

The income tax provision of $0.3 million during the first six months of fiscal 2020 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than in the prior year’s first six months and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $0.5 million, compared to a net income of $0.1 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 27, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of February 6, 2020.

Cash and investments at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $46.1 million compared to $46.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $53.2 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company spent $0.5 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to our IT System and Healthcare and LaFox manufacturing businesses versus $1.1 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. Currently, there are 11.0 million outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1 million outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business which are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2019. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Audited November 30, 2019 June 1, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,054 $ 42,019 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $278 and $339, respectively 22,336 24,296 Inventories, net 56,169 53,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,853 3,067 Investments - current 13,000 8,000 Total current assets 127,412 130,614 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 18,361 19,111 Intangible assets, net 2,637 2,763 Lease ROU asset 3,991 — Non-current deferred income taxes 575 529 Total non-current assets 25,564 22,403 Total assets $ 152,976 $ 153,017 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,439 $ 16,943 Accrued liabilities 10,836 11,273 Lease liability current 1,628 — Total current liabilities 27,903 28,216 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 241 212 Lease liability non-current 2,437 — Other non-current liabilities 718 832 Total non-current liabilities 3,396 1,044 Total liabilities 31,299 29,260 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,038 shares at 552 547 November 30, 2019 and 10,957 shares at June 1, 2019 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 105 105 2,097 shares at November 30, 2019 and June 1, 2019 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 61,436 61,012 Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at November 30, 2019 and — — June 1, 2019 Retained earnings 57,688 59,703 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,896 2,390 Total stockholders’ equity 121,677 123,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 152,976 $ 153,017





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2019 December 1, 2018 November 30, 2019 December 1, 2018 Statements of Comprehensive Loss Net sales $ 39,634 $ 41,314 $ 80,287 $ 85,471 Cost of sales 26,954 28,343 54,656 58,547 Gross profit 12,680 12,971 25,631 26,924 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,161 13,425 26,008 26,524 Loss on disposal of assets — — 1 — Operating (loss) income (481 ) (454 ) (378 ) 400 Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (123 ) (121 ) (243 ) (247 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 199 (211 ) 89 75 Other, net (15 ) 4 (16 ) (4 ) Total other expense (income) 61 (328 ) (170 ) (176 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (542 ) (126 ) (208 ) 576 Income tax provision 80 178 257 449 Net (loss) income (622 ) (304 ) (465 ) 127 Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 222 (1,041 ) (494 ) (1,781 ) Comprehensive loss $ (400 ) $ (1,345 ) $ (959 ) $ (1,654 ) Net (loss) income per share Common shares - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Class B common shares - Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Common shares - Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Class B common shares - Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 11,038 10,952 11,014 10,890 Class B common shares – Basic 2,097 2,097 2,097 2,114 Common shares – Diluted 11,038 10,952 11,014 11,053 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,097 2,097 2,097 2,114 Dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Dividends per Class B common share $ 0.054 $ 0.054 $ 0.108 $ 0.108





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2019 December 1, 2018 November 30, 2019 December 1, 2018 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (622 ) $ (304 ) $ (465 ) $ 127 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 825 792 1,658 1,556 Inventory provisions 120 150 281 365 Loss on disposal of assets — — 1 — Share-based compensation expense 182 230 370 395 Deferred income taxes 23 97 (25 ) 155 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (335 ) 100 1,826 (98 ) Inventories (2,062 ) (1,908 ) (3,419 ) (1,831 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (423 ) (319 ) 202 (282 ) Accounts payable 2,590 1,538 (1,365 ) (3,881 ) Accrued liabilities 486 344 (390 ) 571 Other (165 ) 161 (109 ) 174 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 619 881 (1,435 ) (2,749 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (475 ) (1,120 ) (814 ) (2,192 ) Proceeds from maturity of investments — — 8,000 — Purchases of investments (13,000 ) (3,000 ) (13,000 ) (5,300 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,475 ) (4,120 ) (5,814 ) (7,492 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 59 11 59 203 Cash dividends paid (775 ) (770 ) (1,550 ) (1,534 ) Payment of financing lease principal (45 ) — (75 ) — Other (4 ) — — — Net cash used in financing activities (765 ) (759 ) (1,566 ) (1,331 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 218 (621 ) (150 ) (1,034 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,403 ) (4,619 ) (8,965 ) (12,606 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 46,457 52,478 42,019 60,465 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,054 $ 47,859 $ 33,054 $ 47,859

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019

($ in thousands)



By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q2 FY 2020 Q2 FY 2019 % Change PMT $ 29,603 $ 32,328 -8.4 % Canvys 7,856 6,498 20.9 % Healthcare 2,175 2,488 -12.6 % Total $ 39,634 $ 41,314 -4.1 % YTD FY 2020 YTD FY 2019 % Change PMT $ 60,170 $ 67,097 -10.3 % Canvys 15,133 13,671 10.7 % Healthcare 4,984 4,703 6.0 % Total $ 80,287 $ 85,471 -6.1 % Gross Profit Q2 FY 2020 % of Net Sales Q2 FY 2019 % of Net Sales PMT $ 9,349 31.6 % $ 10,107 31.3 % Canvys 2,585 32.9 % 2,132 32.8 % Healthcare 746 34.3 % 732 29.4 % Total $ 12,680 32.0 % $ 12,971 31.4 % YTD FY 2020 % of Net Sales YTD FY 2019 % of Net Sales PMT $ 19,028 31.6 % $ 21,114 31.5 % Canvys 4,906 32.4 % 4,445 32.5 % Healthcare 1,697 34.0 % 1,365 29.0 % Total $ 25,631 31.9 % $ 26,924 31.5 %





