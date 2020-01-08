CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year-End 2019 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 after markets close on:



Wednesday, February 26, 2020

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer on:

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 340-2216

North American Toll Free: (800) 273-9672

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, go to the “Investor Relations” home page and access the link at the top of the page.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 7258439#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, March 12, 2020. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771





