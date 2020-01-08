Carl Thompson to lead Al Kader Shriners in 2020

Newly installed leader of Al Kader Shriners, Carl Thompson with his wife Feather.

WILSONVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Thompson was installed as Potentate of Al Kader Shriners for 2020 at a ceremony Saturday night at their headquarters in Wilsonville, Oregon.“This fraternity has stood in Portland since 1888, and I am honored to serve as the 132nd leader of this venerable institution,” said Thompson in his address to the membership.Shriners – as they are more commonly referred – are the fraternity that supports Shriner’s Hospitals for Children across the country. The concept of Shriner’s Hospitals was born exactly 100 years ago in Portland, Oregon, when the national gathering of members assembled.“It’s an honor to serve in this capacity on the centennial of that historic vote to build hospitals where children can be treated without concern of their ability to pay,” said Thompson.Shriners can be seen taking an active role in their communities all over Oregon. From parades to community Christmas parties like the recent one in Wilsonville, the Shriner’s goals are to have fun and help kids.Thompson is co-owner of Lifetime Windows in Milwaukie, and serves the membership with First Lady Feather Thompson, with whom he has three children.If you need to refer a child for medical care , or for more information on how to become a Shriner, visit AlKaderShriners.org



