AMC Global Releases Paper on Navigating New FDA Labeling Laws

New labeling laws will impact many consumer packaged goods.

Custom market research firm provides strategies for food and beverage companies to address new national Nutrition Facts labeling regulations

Companies can choose to capitalize on the opportunity that a new label can bring to their brands, and balance that with finding ways to minimize impact on brand equity.” — Engracia Perez-Prada of AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, has released "New Laws, New Labels: How will you dress your brand for success?" The piece guides brands through the challenges and opportunities ensuing from the FDA's new Nutrition Facts labeling regulations. With compliance deadlines beginning this month, AMC Global draws on its decades of work in brand strategy for pack design and labeling to provide practical guidance for food and beverage brands in the face of these new laws.

"These new FDA regulations will have a widespread effect on the way that food and beverage companies display specific information surrounding things like calories, sugar content, and serving size," said Engracia Perez-Prada of AMC Global. "Companies can choose to capitalize on the opportunity that a new label can bring to their brands, and balance that with finding ways to minimize impact on brand equity. Gathering the right market research insights to advise these vital changes can mean the difference between success and failure."

The paper outlines key concepts surrounding authenticity, transparency, brand promise, label messaging and much more. It includes information about:

- Balancing new required label changes with brand equity and consumer purchase behavior

- Utilizing methodologies that can best help brands identify opportunities for product and package optimization

- Gathering direct feedback from actual purchasers to determine the impact of label changes

- Using online tools to determine importance and resonance of specific label elements

"New Laws, New Labels: How will you dress your brand for success?" will help food and beverage brands understand how to leverage advanced in-market testing to prepare for the challenges and embrace the opportunities that the new labeling laws present.

Download the complete paper here: https://info.amcglobal.com/new-laws-new-labels

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. To learn more about PFU™ and AMC Global’s other patented methodologies visit https://amcglobal.com/our-solutions/#. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. http://www.amcglobal.com/

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.