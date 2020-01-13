Mold Expert Provides Honest Mold Testing and Mold Inspections in San Diego, CA

EZ Mold Inspections serves San Diego, CA with mold inspections and mold testing services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Armstrong of EZ Mold Inspections returned to Southern California after a few years away. Along with his expertise, Mr. Armstrong is known for genuinely caring for his customers, honest answers, and ethical business practices. Furthermore, Mr. Armstrong can accurately interpret mold testing results while many San Diego mold inspectors cannot.

"I'm happy to return to Southern California, and my previous clients will be happy to know that I'm back providing mold inspections in San Diego," stated Robert Armstrong, owner of EZ Mold Inspections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Recent studies have suggested a potential link of early mold exposure to development of asthma in some children, particularly among children who may be genetically susceptible to asthma development, and that selected interventions that improve housing conditions can reduce morbidity from asthma and respiratory allergies." The CDC also states, "If you can see or smell mold, a health risk may be present."

Mold can grow out of control when homes retain too much moisture for too long without drying out. Consumer Reports states, "Excessive mold can also damage your home by weakening floors, walls, and ceilings as it feasts on decaying wood and wallboard, ceiling tiles, caulk, cellulose insulation, and other organic materials."

If you suspect a hidden mold problem, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests hiring an experienced professional who will take precautions at potential sites of mold growth. The EPA also recommends hiring professionals like EZ Mold Inspections who have "specific experience in designing mold sampling protocols, sampling methods, and interpreting results" to perform mold testing.

EZ Mold Inspections is an independent, third party company, offering only inspection and testing services. San Diego residents can gain peace of mind knowing they will receive truthful, honest answers to determine whether their home has a mold problem.

About EZ Mold Inspections

Located in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and asbestos testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

