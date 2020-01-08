DIRTT to Participate in 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, today announced that Kevin O’Meara, Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Krause, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 14, 2020.



The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The Company will meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference. The Company’s investor presentation will be available in the Investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors .

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary and the Company works with nearly 100 sales construction partners globally. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT” and on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT.”

For more information, visit dirtt.com/investors or contact:

Kim MacEachern

Investor Relations, DIRTT

403-618-4539

kmaceachern@dirtt.com



