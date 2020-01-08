Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, ended December 31, 2019, will be released before the market opens on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 888-254-3590 (US/Canada) or +1 929-477-0402, using confirmation code 5500399. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

+1 (941) 556-2601

investor-relations@ropertech.com



