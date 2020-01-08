When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 07, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 08, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Fresh Location Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Protein snack tray and protein trail mix

Company Announcement

Fresh Location, of Lenoir City, Tennessee is recalling:

Protein Snack Tray 6.44 oz total weight packaged in a 4-compartment plastic tray with UPC: 8-5511000804-6 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/21/19, 12/22/19, 12/24/19, 12/27/19, 12/28/19, 12/29/19, 12/31/19, 01/03/20, 01/04/20

Protein Trail Mix 3.52 oz total weight packaged in a 10.5 ounce plastic cup with UPC: 8-5511000813-8 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/23/19, 12/24/19, 12/26/19, 12/29/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/02/20, 01/05/20, 01/06/20

Due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. To date, we have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of our Protein Snack Tray or Protein Trail Mix

Almark Foods which manufactures the Hard-Boiled at the Gainesville facility may be associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has been linked to several reported illnesses and one reported death.

Affected product could have been delivered in the following states through convenience stores, micro markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines: Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-865-717-6800 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.

Fresh Location is taking this action out of caution for the safety of our consumers.